This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments Original Link

Permalink

Disclaimer Altair Engineering Inc. published this content on 05 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2024 11:23:23 UTC.

One of the challenges manufacturers face today is accelerating design and engineering processes while maintaining accuracy and efficiency throughout the product life cycle. From aerospace and defense to food and beverage production and beyond, it's common for manufacturers to face high production goals and tight timelines. However, solutions to these problems often require too much money; and navigating budgetary matters while focusing on other needs, such as upskilling, can be difficult. So [...]