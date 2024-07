Altair Engineering Inc. is a computational science and artificial intelligence company. The Company provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI). The Company operates through two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes software, software services, and software-related services. The software component of this segment includes its portfolio of software products, including its solvers and optimization technology products, HPC software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products. The Client Engineering Services segment provides client engineering services to support its customers with long-term, ongoing expertise. The Company’s solution FlightStream, provides computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software with a footprint in the aerospace and defense sector.