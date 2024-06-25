This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

In theory, it's a simple idea: Why not use the universe's most abundant element, hydrogen, to power our vehicles? After all, engines within fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) are more efficient than their internal combustion counterparts and produce no harmful tailpipe emissions - only water vapor and warm air. This is exactly what Nikola Corporation and Pedro Garcia, our latest guest on Future Says season five, are committed to doing. [...]