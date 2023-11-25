Altair Resources Inc. is a Canada-based gold and precious metal exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties, with a primary focus on gold and silver. It is focused on targeting the acquisition and development of gold projects in Burkina Faso and advancing with its Simon project in Nevada. Burkina Faso is focused on gold production and gold exploration. The Company holds 90% ownership and 10% Burkina Faso Government ownership for an open pit, approximately three deposit, gold exploration project. The three deposits are located in the southwest of the Burkina Faso and approximately 35 kilometers (km) from Centamin's Konkera project.

Sector Diversified Mining