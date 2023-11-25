Altair Resources Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.140311 million compared to CAD 0.165235 million a year ago.
For the six months, net loss was CAD 0.222529 million compared to CAD 0.40777 million a year ago.
Altair Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 24, 2023 at 06:48 pm EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023