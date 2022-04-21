DGAP-News: Altaley Mining Corp

Altaley Mining Announces First Tranche Closing of $4.24 Million and Updates Tahuehueto Construction



Altaley Mining Corporation ('Altaley' or the 'Company' (TSX-V: ATLY; OTCQX: ATLYF; Frankfurt: TSGA) announces that it has closed a first tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing (the 'Private Placement') for gross proceeds of $4,240,703.60 on the issuance of 12,116,296 Units at $0.35 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a 'Unit Share') and one half of one transferable share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a 'Warrant'). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share (a 'Warrant Share') at a price of CAD $0.55 per Warrant Share for a period ending two (2) years (the 'Expiry Date') following the closing of the Private Placement (the 'Closing Date') subject to an acceleration clause. If, at any time between Closing Date and the Expiry Date, the closing price of the Company's common shares ('Shares')on the TSX Venture Exchange (the 'Exchange') exceeds $0.75 for 15 consecutive trading days, then the Company will earn the right, by providing notice (the "Acceleration Notice") to the Warrant holder via news release or written notice, to accelerate the Expiry Date of the Warrants to 4:00pm (Vancouver time) on that date which is 30 days from the date of the Acceleration Notice (the 'Accelerated Expiry Date'). In such instance, all Warrants that are not exercised prior to the Accelerated Expiry Date will expire on the Accelerated Expiry Date.

All securities issued in connection with the private placement are subject to a four month plus one day hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. Finder's fees of $68,340 cash were paid in connection with the Private Placement. The Private Placement is subject to receipt of final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company intends to close the remaining $759,296 second tranche of the unit private placement under the same terms outlined above as remaining private placement subscription agreements and proceeds are received by the Company.

The net proceeds from the Units will be used by the Company for working capital purposes related to the ramp-up of mining and milling operations at the Tahuehueto Mine and for general working capital purposes.

Tahuehueto Construction Update

At Tahuehueto, construction has advanced such that the first ball mill has now successfully completed its initial dry testing phase and has been deemed ready to process ore (Ball Mill Dry Test Video). The flotation circuit has been successfully wet tested, and various mill components such as thickening tanks, concentrate filters, tailings thickeners are ready and available to start production.

Final work is in process and expected to be completed within the next week on the waterline to supply water to the mill after which, the mill is expected to start pre-production ore processing operations using the first ball mill with up to 500 tpd capacity. The second ball mill will be installed in the coming months to allow the mine to ramp up to its build capacity of 1,000 tpd during Q3, 2022.

Underground development is well advanced with numerous working faces available to easily provide ongoing ore feed to the mill at 1,000 tpd. To date, previous pre-production mining plus current underground development mining has stockpiled approximately 24,000 tonnes of ore which is ready to feed the mill.

Ralph Shearing, CEO, President of Altaley commented 'The start of pre-production mining at Tahuehueto will be one of Altaley's most important milestones and is the culmination of many years of hard work advancing this project through its exploration and development phases and as we go into the final stretch of construction to install the second ball mill allowing Altaley and its shareholders to participate in and realize the benefits of a substantial increase in the Company's revenue from a robust new gold mine.'

About Altaley Mining Corporation

Altaley Mining Corporation is a Canadian based mining company with two 100% owned Mexican gold, silver, and base metal mining projects.

Altaley's Tahuehueto mining project is in north-western Durango State, Mexico where construction has been advanced to near completion on its 1,000 tonne per day processing facility and related mine infrastructure to initiate production of gold, silver, lead, and zinc in concentrates at Tahuehueto. The Company is targeting initial pre-production in April 2022 and ramping up to full production capacity during Q3-Q4 2022.

Campo Morado is an operating polymetallic base metal mine with mining and milling equipment currently producing at an average of 2,200 tonnes per day and is currently estimated to be Mexico's 6th largest zinc producer.

Visit: www.altaleymining.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

(signed) 'Ralph Shearing'Ralph Shearing, P. Geol,

CEO, President and Director

Cautionary Note Regarding Production Decisions and Forward-Looking Statements

It should be noted that Altaley declared commercial production at Campo Morado prior to completing a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. Accordingly, readers should be cautioned that Altaley's production decision has been made without a comprehensive feasibility study of established reserves such that there is greater risk and uncertainty as to future economic results from the Campo Morado mine and a higher technical risk of failure than would be the case if a feasibility study were completed and relied upon to make a production decision. Altaley has completed a preliminary economic assessment ('PEA') mining study on the Campo Morado mine that provides a conceptual life of mine plan and a preliminary economic analysis based on the previously identified mineral resources (see News Release dated November 8, 2017, and April 4, 2018). ). Furthermore, It should be noted that Altaley intends to commence pre-production and ramp up to full commercial production at Tahuehueto prior to completing a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. Accordingly, readers should be cautioned that Altaley's pre-production and production decisions will be made without a comprehensive feasibility study of established reserves such that there is greater risk and uncertainty as to future economic results from the Tahuehueto mine and a higher technical risk of failure than would be the case if a feasibility study were completed and relied upon to make such production decisions. Altaley has completed a positive pre-feasibility study (the 'Pre-Feasibility Study') and updated mineral reserves/resources estimates at its flagship Tahuehueto Mine that provides a conceptual life of mine plan and a preliminary economic analysis based on a 1,000 tonne per day operation (see News Release dated March 7, 2022)

