  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Altaley Mining Corporation
  News
  Summary
    ATLY   CA02138F1071

ALTALEY MINING CORPORATION

(ATLY)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:54 2022-06-15 pm EDT
0.2050 CAD   -6.82%
ALTALEY MINING : Building Mexico's Next Diversified Mid-Tier Metals Producer, CEO Clip Video
NE
Altaley Mining Corporation Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2231 at PDAC 2022 in Toronto, June 13-15
NE
Altaley Mining Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement and Reports on Q1 2022 Financials
AQ
Altaley Mining: Building Mexico's Next Diversified Mid-Tier Metals Producer, CEO Clip Video

06/15/2022 | 01:05pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2022) - Altaley Mining Corporation (TSXV: ATLY) (OTCQX: ATLYF) is a Mexican producer building Mexico's next mid-tier diversified metals producer. BTV chats with President & CEO, Ralph Shearing to learn more.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UYFECTWYwcQ

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://b-tv.com/altaley-mining-building-mexicos-next-diversified-mid-tier-metals-producer/

Altaley Mining Corporation (TSXV: ATLY) (OTCQX: ATLYF)

https://www.altaleymining.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 60 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 12 financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/127790


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 123 M 94,9 M 94,9 M
Net income 2022 28,4 M 22,0 M 22,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 61,1 M 47,3 M 47,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,22 CAD
Average target price 0,93 CAD
Spread / Average Target 323%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Edward Shearing President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Omar Garcia Abrego Chief Financial Officer
David John Rhodes Chairman
Armando Alexandri Chief Operating Officer
Garcia Roberto Guzman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTALEY MINING CORPORATION-54.64%47
BHP GROUP LIMITED6.65%154 338
RIO TINTO PLC13.80%111 718
GLENCORE PLC28.67%75 723
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC14.44%50 415
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)47.77%38 046