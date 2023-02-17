Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Altaley Mining Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATLY   CA02138F2061

ALTALEY MINING CORPORATION

(ATLY)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59:59 2023-02-16 pm EST
0.4000 CAD    0.00%
07:10aAltaley Mining Corporation Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 2231 at PDAC 2023 in Toronto, March 5-8
NE
02/10Altaley Mining Updates Agreement and Grants Stock Options to Service Provider
AQ
01/30Altaley Mining Announces Operations Plans for 2023
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altaley Mining Corporation Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 2231 at PDAC 2023 in Toronto, March 5-8

02/17/2023 | 07:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2023) - Visit Altaley Mining Corporation (TSXV: ATLY) at Booth #2231 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada’s (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

About Altaley Mining Corporation

Altaley Mining Corporation is a Canadian based mining company with two 100% owned Mexican gold, silver, and base metal mining projects. Altaley’s Tahuehueto Gold Mine Project is in north-western Durango State, Mexico, where construction of an initial 500 tonnes per day (“tpd”) operation is well advanced. The second stage, the nameplate 1000 tpd project, will follow during 2023. The operation is generating gold, silver, lead, and zinc in concentrates. Campo Morado is an operating polymetallic base and precious metals mine currently producing zinc and copper concentrates at an average of 2400 tpd and is progressively increasing its copper-silver revenues.

About PDAC

PDAC 2023: The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading event for people, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration.

This annual convention in Toronto, Canada is known for attracting up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries for its educational programming, networking events, outstanding business opportunities and fun. Since it began in 1932, the PDAC Convention has grown in size, stature and influence. Today, it is the event of choice for the world’s mineral industry hosting more than 1,100 exhibitors and 2,500 investors.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/attend/registration.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Altaley Mining Corporation
Glen Sandwell
604-684-8071
ir@altaleymining.com
www.altaleymining.com


© Newsfilecorp 2023
All news about ALTALEY MINING CORPORATION
07:10aAltaley Mining Corporation Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them ..
NE
02/10Altaley Mining Updates Agreement and Grants Stock Options to Service Provider
AQ
01/30Altaley Mining Announces Operations Plans for 2023
AQ
01/25Altaley Mining Corporation Appoints Erick Underwood as Chief Financial Officer
CI
01/25Altaley Mining Corporation Appoints New CFO
AQ
01/19Altaley Mining Corporation Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit us at..
NE
01/10Altaley Mining Corporation TAHUEHUETO PRE-PRODUCTION UPDATE
AQ
01/09Altaley Mining Provides Tahuehueto Pre-Production Update
AQ
2022ALTALEY MINING CORPORATION : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 8
FA
2022Altaley Mining : Ceo update
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 95,1 M 70,7 M 70,7 M
Net income 2022 -0,80 M -0,59 M -0,59 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 14,2 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,5%
Chart ALTALEY MINING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Altaley Mining Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,40 CAD
Average target price 2,45 CAD
Spread / Average Target 513%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Anthony Struthers Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ralph Edward Shearing President, Secretary & Director
Erick J. Underwood Chief Financial Officer
David John Rhodes Chairman
Armando Alexandri Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTALEY MINING CORPORATION-18.37%11
BHP GROUP LIMITED5.46%167 770
RIO TINTO PLC5.88%123 672
GLENCORE PLC-8.15%76 276
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC0.77%47 570
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)5.10%44 631