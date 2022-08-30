Altaley Mining : MD&A - Q2 2022

16.- Other requirements...........................................................................................................................................
Altaley Mining Corporation
Management Discussion and Analysis
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated and per share amounts) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021
Altaley Mining Corporation (formerly Telson Mining Corporation), ("Altaley" or the "Company") has prepared this Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") as of June 30, 2022 and should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the year ended December 31, 2021. Unless otherwise stated, all financial information has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") or ("GAAP") and all dollar amounts herein are presented in thousands of Canadian dollars unless stated otherwise. Unless otherwise stated and per share amounts, references to $ means thousands of Canadian dollars, US$ means United States dollars and MXN$ means Mexican pesos. All information contained in this MD&A is current and has been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company as of August 11, 2022, unless otherwise stated. Additional information on the Company, is also available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website: www.altaleymining.com. The information in this MD&A contains "forward-looking information" that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements.
1. - Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information
Certain statements included in this MD&A may contain forward-looking statements that relate to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the future financial and operating performance of the Company and its search for resource properties; the future prices of natural resource based commodities; the estimation of reserves and resources; the realization of reserve estimates; timing of technical reports, scoping studies, and preliminary economic assessments; expected content of scoping studies and preliminary economic assessments; anticipated working-capital requirements; capital expenditures; costs and timing of future exploration; requirements for additional capital; government regulation of resource operations; environmental risks; title disputes or claims; and limitation of insurance coverage.
Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "proposes", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, general business and economic uncertainties; exploration and resource extraction risks; uncertainties relating to surface rights; the actual results of current exploration activities; the outcome of negotiations; conclusions of economic evaluations and studies; future prices of natural resource based commodities; increased competition in the natural resource industry for properties, equipment and qualified personnel; risks associated with environmental compliance and permitting, including those created by changes in environmental legislation and regulation; the risk of arbitrary changes in law; title risks; and the risk of loss of key personnel.
The forward-looking statements contained herein are based on a number of assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable but may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, assumptions that there is no material deterioration in general business and economic conditions; that there is no unanticipated fluctuation of interest rates and foreign exchange rates; that the supply and demand for natural resource based commodities develops as expected; that the Company receives regulatory approvals for its exploration projects on a timely basis; that the Company is able to obtain financing for its projects on reasonable terms; that the Company's reserve estimates are within reasonable bounds of accuracy and that the geological, operational and price assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable; and that the Company is able to hire the personnel needed to carry out its business plan.
The foregoing lists of factors and assumptions are not exhaustive. The reader should also consider carefully the matters discussed under the heading "Risks Factors and Uncertainties" elsewhere in this MD&A. Forward-looking
Altaley Mining Corporation
Management Discussion and Analysis
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated and per share amounts) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021
statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof (or as of the date of a document incorporated herein by reference, as applicable). No obligation is undertaken to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements or the foregoing lists of factors and assumptions, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. Because forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, readers should not place undue reliance on them. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
2. - Company Profile and Business Overview
Altaley is a Canadian mining company listed on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ATLY" and it is focused on the operation and development of mineral resource properties in North America. The Company owns and operates Campo Morado Mine ("Campo Morado") in Guerrero state, Mexico and is also advancing its Tahuehueto mining project ("Tahuehueto") towards production, which is in Durango state, Mexico.
The Company was incorporated on April 11, 1986, under the laws of British Columbia, Canada under the name of Samarkand Resources Corp., and most recently, on June 10, 2021, the Company changed its name to Altaley Mining Corporation.
The location of the Company's mining properties are as follows:
Campo Morado Mine
Altaley owns 100% of the Campo Morado which includes an underground multi-metal mine with infrastructure, installations and equipment capable of processing 2,500 tonnes of ore per day, as well as six mining concessions occupying approximately 12,045 hectares located in the state of Guerrero, Mexico.
After the acquisition of Campo Morado, the Company restarted mining operations on a pre-production basis in October 2017. Effective May 15, 2018, the Company completed commissioning of Campo Morado mine and declared commercial production.
On August 14, 2019, the Company curtailed operations at Campo Morado mine placing the mining project into care and maintenance as a result of declining zinc prices for a period of about five months. However, with increasing zinc prices and significant improvements in community relations the Company made the decision to bring the mine project out of care and maintenance and restarted operations during the last week of January 2020. In April and May 2020 the Company temporarily suspended operations as mandated by the Mexican Government for COVID- 19 precautions, and re-initiated Mining operations on June 3, 2020, after mining was declared an essential service in Mexico and safety and health protocols were approved by the Mexican Government. Mining operations have
Altaley Mining Corporation
Management Discussion and Analysis
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated and per share amounts) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021
since reached sustainable levels targeted by management, which contributed to improved operating results through the latter half of 2020 and have continued through the first quarter of 2022.
Tahuehueto Mining Project
Tahuehueto includes 28 mining concessions that total 7,492 hectares located in the northwest portion of the state of Durango Mexico, about 250 km northwest of Durango city, and 160 km northeast of the city of Culiacan, Sinaloa.
The most recent technical report published for Tahuehueto, a prefeasibility study dated April 21, 2022 reported compliant proven & probable reserves of 3.58 million tonnes grading 2.55g/t gold, 50.06 g/t silver, 1.92% zinc, 1.11% lead, 0.26% copper. The report stated resources, inclusive with reserves calculated at measured and indicated (M&I) categories to 6.1 million tonnes grading 2.48 g/tonne gold, 42.8 g/tonne silver, 0.31% copper, 1.2% lead and 2.15% zinc plus inferred resources of 3.5 million tonnes grading 1.3 g/tonne gold, 37.5 g/tonne silver, 0.27% copper, 1.34% lead and 2.44% zinc.
Effective January 1, 2017, management determined that technical feasibility and commercial viability were established through the positive results associated with the previous pre-feasibility study completed for this project (November 2016), therefore, the decision was taken to move the asset into a development stage asset under IFRS.
3. - Operating and Financial Performance Highlights
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 ("Q2-2022")
Mine operating profit during Q2-2022 was $1,933 and net loss totaled $2,051.
Cash flow used in operations totaled $1,304
Gross revenues amounted to $19,210
The Company processed 189,194 tonnes of ore (2,079 tonnes per day - "tpd") grading 3.01% zinc, 0.51% copper, 84 g/t silver and 0.88 g/t gold
The Company produced 8,603 tonnes of zinc concentrate, 1,870 of copper concentrate, and 951 of lead concentrate
Approximately 8,169 tonnes of zinc, 1,512 tonnes of copper and 1,076 tonnes of lead concentrates were sold with an average grade of 44.8%, 13.7%, and 15.3% respectively
Altaley Mining Corporation
Management Discussion and Analysis
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated and per share amounts) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021
4. - Overall Operations Performance
2022 Quarterly Operational Performance Results
The following table and subsequent discussion provide a summary of the operating performance of the Company for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021.
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Operational
Ore Processed
189,194
164,047
365,804
174,382
Zn concentrate produced (ton)
8,603
11,812
18,260
11,013
Average realized zinc price per tonne (US$)
$
3,452
$
2,762
$
3,320
$
2,687
Zn grade
45%
46%
46%
46%
Zn recovery
68%
74%
69%
74%
Cu concentrate produced (ton)
1,870
-
1,870
-
Average realized copper price per tonne (US$)
$
9,161
$
-
$
9,161
$
-
Cu grade
14%
-
14%
-
Cu recovery
27%
-
17%
-
Pb concentrate produced (ton)
951
2,648
3,330
1,908
Average realized lead price per tonne (US$)
$
2,114
$
1,995
$
2,248
$
1,709
Pb grade
16%
22%
18%
25%
Pb recovery
11%
31%
20%
26%
Cost Analysis
C1 Cash Cost (US$/lb)
$
1.13
$
1.26
$
1.20
$
0.60
All-in Sustaining Cost (US$/lb)
$
1.47
$
2.17
$
1.48
$
0.83
Financial
Gross revenues
$
19,210
$
24,489
$
40,744
$
21,216
Mine operating profit
$
1,933
$
9,165
$
3,148
$
5,297
Income (Loss) for the period
$
(2,051)
$
7,568
$
(2,206)
$
3,802
Cash
$
1,535
$
8,908
$
1,535
$
10,792
Working capital deficiency
$
(13,619)
$
(38,470)
$
(13,619)
$
(45,881)
Shareholders
Basic (loss) earnings per share
$
(0.01)
$
0.03
$
(0.01)
$
0.02
Diluted earnings per share
$
(0.01)
$
0.03
$
(0.01)
$
0.01
Operational Performance Results
Campo Morado Mine
During the three months ended June 30, 2022, Campo Morado produced 8,603 tonnes of zinc concentrate grading an average of 45% zinc, 1.73 g/t gold, 404 g/t silver and sold 8,194 tonnes generating Q2-2022 revenue from zinc concentrate of US$9.02 million. In May 2022, the mine began producing copper concentrate, of which 1,870 tonnes was produced during Q2-2022 grading an average of 14% copper, 6.3 g/t gold, 650 g/t silver and approximately 1,516 tonnes were sold generating Q2-2022 revenue from copper concentrate of US$ 2.1 million. Additionally, 951 tonnes of lead concentrate was produced grading an average of 16% lead, 3.58% copper, 4.71 g/t gold, 654 g/t silver and 2,626 tonnes were sold, generating Q2-2022 revenue from lead concentrate of US$0.34 million.
During Q2-2022, approximately 189,194 tonnes of mineralized material were processed through the processing plant at a C1 cash cost per lbs of US$1.13 with average grades of 3.01% zinc, 0.51% copper, 0.74% lead, 0.88 g/t gold, and 84 g/t silver achieving recoveries of 68.4% in zinc, 27.5% in copper, 10.8% in lead, 8.1% in gold, and 18.1% in silver.
