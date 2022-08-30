Altaley Mining : Quarterly Financial Report - Q2 2022

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

ALTALEY MINING CORPORATION

(Formerly Telson Mining Corporation)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Altaley Mining Corporation (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of Company's management and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by CPA Canada for a review of interim financial statements by the entity's auditor.

August 29, 2022