Altaley Mining : Quarterly Financial Report - Q2 2022

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Altaley Mining Corporation (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of Company's management and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by CPA Canada for a review of interim financial statements by the entity's auditor.
August 29, 2022
Altaley Mining Corporation (Formerly Telson Mining Corporation) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Unaudited - Prepared by Management
Notes
As at June 30, 2022
As at December 31, 2021
Assets
Cash
$
1,535
$
3,049
Marketable securities
4
3,998
3,909
Accounts receivable
5
10,490
8,451
Prepaid expenses and deposits
4,393
3,512
Inventories
6
9,667
9,707
30,083
28,628
Mineral properties, plant and equipment
7
84,221
68,379
Right of use assets
8
9,546
9,975
Taxes receivable long-term
5
15
15
Other assets
10
1,284
1,808
95,066
80,177
Total assets
$
125,149
$
108,805
Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
23,609
$
16,492
Due to Breakwater Resources Ltd
7(b), 9
2,922
3,132
Short-term debt
10
15,689
10,620
Empress royalty stream
11
271
227
Current portion of lease liabilities
8
1,211
1,271
43,702
31,742
Long-term due to Breakwater Resources Ltd
7(b), 9
1,597
2,356
Long-term debt
10
22,692
23,926
Long-term Empress royalty stream
11
7,617
6,761
Lease liabilities
8
8,675
8,750
Provision for site reclamation and closure
5,080
4,599
45,661
46,392
Total liabilities
$
89,363
$
78,134
Equity
Share capital
12
$
91,140
$
84,757
Equity reserves
13
12,042
11,803
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(703)
(1,402)
Deficit
(66,693)
(64,487)
35,786
30,671
Total liabilities and equity
$
125,149
$
108,805
Going concern (Note 1)
Subsequent events (Note 19)
Approved by the Board of Directors on August 29, 2022, and signed on the Company's behalf by:
"David Rhodes"
"Ralph Shearing"
Director
Director
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements
