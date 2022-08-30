Log in
    ATLY   CA02138F1071

ALTALEY MINING CORPORATION

(ATLY)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:01 2022-08-30 pm EDT
0.1600 CAD   -5.88%
ALTALEY MINING : Quarterly Financial Report - Q2 2022
PU
02:10pALTALEY MINING : Md&a - q2 2022
PU
10:02aAltaley Mining Reports on Q2 2022 Financials
AQ
Altaley Mining : Quarterly Financial Report - Q2 2022

08/30/2022
ALTALEY MINING CORPORATION

(Formerly Telson Mining Corporation)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

UNAUDITED

Prepared by Management

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

_______________________________________

ALTALEY MINING CORPORATION

(Formerly Telson Mining Corporation)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Altaley Mining Corporation (the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of Company's management and approved by the Company's Audit Committee and Board of Directors.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the standards established by CPA Canada for a review of interim financial statements by the entity's auditor.

August 29, 2022

Altaley Mining Corporation (Formerly Telson Mining Corporation) Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Unaudited - Prepared by Management

Notes

As at June 30, 2022

As at December 31, 2021

Assets

Cash

$

1,535

$

3,049

Marketable securities

4

3,998

3,909

Accounts receivable

5

10,490

8,451

Prepaid expenses and deposits

4,393

3,512

Inventories

6

9,667

9,707

30,083

28,628

Mineral properties, plant and equipment

7

84,221

68,379

Right of use assets

8

9,546

9,975

Taxes receivable long-term

5

15

15

Other assets

10

1,284

1,808

95,066

80,177

Total assets

$

125,149

$

108,805

Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

23,609

$

16,492

Due to Breakwater Resources Ltd

7(b), 9

2,922

3,132

Short-term debt

10

15,689

10,620

Empress royalty stream

11

271

227

Current portion of lease liabilities

8

1,211

1,271

43,702

31,742

Long-term due to Breakwater Resources Ltd

7(b), 9

1,597

2,356

Long-term debt

10

22,692

23,926

Long-term Empress royalty stream

11

7,617

6,761

Lease liabilities

8

8,675

8,750

Provision for site reclamation and closure

5,080

4,599

45,661

46,392

Total liabilities

$

89,363

$

78,134

Equity

Share capital

12

$

91,140

$

84,757

Equity reserves

13

12,042

11,803

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(703)

(1,402)

Deficit

(66,693)

(64,487)

35,786

30,671

Total liabilities and equity

$

125,149

$

108,805

Going concern (Note 1)

Subsequent events (Note 19)

Approved by the Board of Directors on August 29, 2022, and signed on the Company's behalf by:

"David Rhodes"

"Ralph Shearing"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

Altaley Mining Corporation (Formerly Telson Mining Corporation)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except shares and per share amounts)

Unaudited - Prepared by Management

Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

Notes

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues

Gross sales

$

19,210

$

24,489

$

40,744

$

45,705

Treatment and selling costs

(5,301)

(6,009)

(14,107)

(13,490)

13,909

18,480

26,637

32,215

Cost of Sales

Production cost

$

11,241

$

8,622

$

21,917

$

16,489

Royalties

410

568

943

1,019

Depletion, depreciation, and amortization

7, 8

325

125

629

245

11,976

9,315

23,489

17,753

Mine operating profit

1,933

9,165

3,148

14,462

General Expenses:

Consulting fees, wages and benefits

16

$

629

$

526

$

1,223

$

1,108

Legal and professional fees

283

256

411

348

Office, rent and administration

288

652

549

959

Amortization of right-of-use assets

8

31

22

61

27

Regulatory, transfer agent and shareholder information

27

16

65

19

Travel, promotion and investor relations

328

389

560

466

Share-based compensation

7, 13, 16

49

434

200

716

1,635

2,295

3,069

3,643

Other (income) expenses:

Interest income

$

(9)

$

(2)

$

(222)

$

(213)

Change in fair value of financial instruments

4, 9

(76)

1,012

79

1,208

Finance costs

14

1,090

534

2,113

1,142

Other income and expenses

79

(2,263)

88

(2,208)

Foreign exchange (gain)

1,265

21

227

(481)

2,349

(698)

2,285

(552)

Net (loss) income for the period

$

(2,051)

$

7,568

$

(2,206)

$

11,371

Other comprehensive (loss) income

Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or (loss)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

1,204

(63)

699

17

Total items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or (loss)

1,204

(63)

699

17

Total net comprehensive (loss) income for the period

$

(847)

$

7,505

$

(1,507)

$

11,388

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

Basic

268,183,654

242,988,172

267,527,220

217,372,389

Diluted

286,133,032

287,588,797

267,527,220

313,204,581

Earnings (loss) per share ("EPS")

Basic EPS

$

(0.01)

$

0.03

$

(0.01)

$

0.05

Diluted EPS

$

(0.01)

$

0.03

$

(0.01)

$

0.04

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

Altaley Mining Corporation (Formerly Telson Mining Corporation)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Deficiency) (Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except for number of common shares)

Unaudited - Prepared by Management

Number of

Share

Share

Equity

Accumulated

Deficit

Total

common

capital

subscriptions

reserves

other

shares

received in

comprehensive

Notes

advance

income (loss)

Balance as at December 31, 2020

182,766,619

$

65,317

$

-

$

10,591

$

(1,867)

$

(100,752)

$

(26,711)

Shares issued on private placement, net of

issuance cost

12

50,400,000

9,602

-

-

-

-

9,602

Shares issued upon settlement of obligations

9, 12

14,600,000

2,920

-

-

-

-

2,920

Stock options exercised

12, 13

2,973,335

398

-

-

-

-

398

Warrants exercised

12, 13

2,052,500

478

-

-

-

-

478

Fair value of stock options allocated to

share capital on exercise

12

-

398

-

(398)

-

-

-

Share-based compensation

13

-

-

-

1,022

-

-

1,022

Income and comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

-

17

11,371

11,388

Balance as at June 30, 2021

252,792,454

$

79,113

$

-

$

11,215

$

(1,850)

$

(89,381)

$

(903)

Balance as at December 31, 2021

257,560,537

$

84,757

$

-

$

11,803

$

(1,402)

$

(64,487)

$

30,671

Shares issued on private placement, net of

issuance cost

12

14,327,714

4,871

-

-

-

-

4,871

Warrants exercised

12

6,006,171

1,502

-

-

-

-

1,502

Fair value of warrants allocated to

share capital on exercise

-

6

-

(6)

-

-

-

Fair value of warrants allocated to share

capital on expiry or cancellation

-

4

-

(4)

-

-

-

Share-based compensation

13

-

-

-

249

-

-

249

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

699

(2,206)

(1,507)

Balance as at June 30, 2022

277,894,422

$

91,140

$

-

$

12,042

$

(703)

$

(66,693)

$

35,786

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Altaley Mining Corporation published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 18:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 119 M 91,0 M 91,0 M
Net income 2022 25,1 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,89x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 47,4 M 36,3 M 36,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 57,4%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,17 CAD
Average target price 0,93 CAD
Spread / Average Target 447%
Managers and Directors
Ralph Edward Shearing President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Omar Garcia Abrego Chief Financial Officer
David John Rhodes Chairman
Armando Alexandri Chief Operating Officer
Garcia Roberto Guzman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTALEY MINING CORPORATION-64.95%36
BHP GROUP LIMITED28.57%147 430
RIO TINTO PLC1.80%97 416
GLENCORE PLC33.06%76 093
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)98.73%51 114
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-3.10%41 531