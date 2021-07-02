Log in
    ATLY   CA02138F1071

ALTALEY MINING CORPORATION

(ATLY)
Altaley Mining : Retains Market-Making Services & Changes OTC Ticker Symbol

07/02/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
Altaley Mining Corporation

1000 - 1111 Melville Street

Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V6,

Canada

TSX.V: ATLY

Altaley Mining Retains Market-Making Services & Changes OTC Ticker Symbol

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 02, 2021

Market Making Services Agreement

Altaley Mining Corporation ("Altaley" or the "Company" (TSX-V: ATLY; OTC Pink: ATLYF; Frankfurt: TSGN) is pleased to announce that it has retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ("VLP") to initiate market- making services to aid in maintaining an orderly trading market and improving the liquidity of Altaley's common shares.

The market-making service will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") and other applicable laws.

For its services, the Company has agreed to pay VLP CAD $5,000 per month for a period of 3 months. The agreement may be terminated at any time by the Company or VLP. The Company and VLP act at arm's length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market-making service are provided by W.D. Latimer. The fee paid by the company to VLP is for services only.

The agreement is subject to TSX.V approval.

About Venture Liquidity Providers Inc.

VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto providing a variety of services focused on TSX-V listed issuers. VLP's exclusive Market Making Service is provided by W.D. Latimer Co. Limited, Canada's premier Market Making Firm.

OTC Markets Symbol Change

The Company would like to announce that its common shares previously listed for trading on the OTC Markets in the United States under the symbol "SOHFF" has begun trading under the new symbol "ATLYF" at market open, July 6, 2021.

The Company effected the symbol change to align with its recent name change. The new trading symbol is similar to the trading symbol on the TSX Venture exchange.

About Altaley Mining Corporation

Altaley Mining Corporation is a Canadian based mining company with two 100% owned Mexican gold, silver, and base metal mining projects.

Altaley's Tahuehueto mining project is in north-western Durango State, Mexico where construction has been advanced to an estimated 60% of completion. Upon closing of the recently announced US$25 million funding package, Altaley will have funding available to finish construction of its 1,000 tonne per day processing facility and related mine infrastructure to initiate production of gold, silver, lead, and zinc in concentrates at Tahuehueto. The Company is targeting initial pre-production by end of 2021 and ramping up to full production capacity during Q1 2022.

Campo Morado is an operating polymetallic base metal mine with mining and milling equipment currently producing at an average of 2,150 tonnes per day and is currently estimated to be Mexico's 6th largest zinc producer.

Visit: www.altaleymining.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

(signed) "Ralph Shearing"

Ralph Shearing, P. Geol, President and Director

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING PRODUCTION DECISIONS AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-lookinginformation" or "forward-lookingstatements" (collectively, "Forward-LookingInformation") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure regarding the planned recommencement of mining operations at Campo Morado; and other possible events, conditions or financial performance that are based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action; the timing and costs of future activities on the Company's properties, such as production rates and increases; success of exploration, development and bulk sample processing activities, and timing for processing at its own mineral processing facility on the Tahuehueto project site. In certain cases, Forward-LookingInformation can be identified using words and phrases such as "plans," "expects," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases. In preparing the Forward-LookingInformation in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Campo Morado Mine and the Tahuehueto Project can be achieved; that recommencement of operations at Campo Morado will proceed as planned; the continuity of the price of gold and other metals, economic and political conditions, and operations. Forward- Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-LookingInformation. There can be no assurance that Forward-LookingInformation will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-LookingInformation. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-LookingInformation contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information about Altaley Mining Corporation, please contact:

Glen Sandwell

Corporate Communications Manager ir@altaleymining.com

Tel: +1 (604) 684-8071

Telson Mining Corporation published this content on 02 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2021 20:29:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
