Altamin : Half Year Accounts - December 2021

Altamin Limited & Controlled Entities
Directors' Report for the half-year ended 31 December 2021
The Company lodged an amended ML renewal application for the Gorno Mine on 23 November 2021 to reflect the updated project configuration contained in the Gorno Scoping Study and to address stakeholder questions arising from the original renewal application.
The public stakeholder consultation concluded on 31 December 2021 and formal feedback is expected from the Italian Ministry of Environment following their review of submissions within H1 2022.
Once approved, the ML will allow the Company to continue exploration for the life of the ML which is expected to be 20+ years. After receipt of the ML approval additional studies, planning and design work will be required to fulfil the final permitting requirements for surface installations, and this will be conducted during the DFS and FEED study stages.
Separately, the Company has agreed commercial terms with landholders to secure purchase options over those properties in the Zorzone Industrial Area, which are required for the Gorno Project's proposed new mine access portal and processing plant.
OHS & E
During the period, the Company confirmed the completion of training and the appointment of an existing full- time staff member to the statutory role of "RSPP" with responsibility for site safety at Gorno. This in-house appointment is significant in that is indicative of the Company's efforts to promote the development of local professional skills as well as enhance the focus on workplace health and safety which has previously been provided solely through the support of external consultant services.
Whilst the COVID-19 situation in the Region of Lombardy has continued to present health risks in the community generally, operations at Gorno were not materially impacted by the pandemic. The Company continued to conform its COVID-19 policy with the workplace regulations decreed by the relevant Italian authorities.
Punta Corna Cobalt Project, Piedmont, Italy
The Punta Corna Cobalt Project consists of two granted Exploration Licences (ELs) Punta Corna and Balme, which cover the historic Usseglio cobalt mining area (active from circa 1756 to 1759) in Piedmont, northern Italy.The Punta Corna Project has been significantly advanced through several campaigns of surface geological mapping and sampling and an in-depth review of historical project exploration and research. The Company has targets at Punta Corna ready to commence drilling when the required permitting is finalised, expected in Q1 2022.
In August 2021, the Company renewed the licence for the Balme EL for a further 3 years. The Balme EL area of approximately 1,550 ha overlies the northern half of the Punta Corna Project and secures the extensions of the prospective geology from the Punta Corna EL.
VMS Projects (Liguria & Emilia Romagna, Northern Italy)
The Company has submitted applications for exploration licences over the most significant copper mining districts in Italy, hosted in copper-rich VMS (Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide) systems:
-
Monte Bianco EL (8,200 ha / copper, cobalt, silver and manganese) in the Liguria region of the Northern Apennines; and
-
Corchia EL (3,500 ha / copper, cobalt, silver and gold) in the Emilia Romagna region.
Both EL areas contain multiple high-grade mines that historically produced a significant portion of Italy's copper and manganese up to the early 1970s. The mines were typified by their unusually high copper grades. For example, the average grade mined at Libiola was circa 7% Cu and at Corchia was circa 3-5% Cu.
Following examination of the EL applications and review of public comments for the two VMS exploration areas by the VIA committee at the Ministry of the Environment in Rome, the Company has recently received Environmental Decrees in support of its proposed exploration programs over both the Monte Bianco and the Corchia projects. Next, the Company will apply to the respective regional governments for those exploration licences.
