Altamin : Half Year Accounts - December 2021

Altamin Limited & Controlled Entities

Directors' Report for the half-year ended 31 December 2021

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors of Altamin Limited (Altamin or the Company) submit the financial report of Altamin Limited and its subsidiaries (the Group) for the half-year ended 31 December 2021. The name of the company was changed to Altamin Limited from Alta Zinc Limited on 29 November 2021, to reflect the Company's broader base and battery metal portfolio.

In order to comply with the provisions of the Corporations Act 2001, the Directors report as follows:

Directors

The names of the Directors of the Company during or since the end of the half-year are:

Name

Mr Alexander Burns

Mr Geraint Harris

Mr Stephen Hills

Mr Marcello Cardaci

The Directors were in office for the entire period under review.

Review of Operations

The Company continued to focus on its brownfields Gorno Zinc Project, located in the Lombardy region in northern Italy and the Punta Corna Cobalt Project in the Piedmont region. Altamin also has current applications for exploration licences over two of the most significant historical copper mining districts in Italy in the Emilia Romagna and Liguria regions, and a prospective lithium in brine exploration area in the Lazio region.

This review summarises Altamin's activities for the six months to 31 December 2021.

Gorno Zinc Project, Italy

As reported on 8 September 2021, Altamin announced an Exploration Target1 for Gorno of between 17.4 and

22.0 million tonnes at a grade ranging between 8.5 and 10.4% zinc, 1.9 and 2.4% lead, and 19 and 23g/t silver. During the period, Altamin continued its exploration programs at Gorno.

This included specific exploration investigations to enhance the accuracy and detailed characterisation of host rock, structures and mineralisation in the geological database for resource estimation purposes.

In addition, exploration drilling and channel sampling was focused on areas outside the Mineral Resource areas, returning high-grade intersections with Pian-Bracca style mineralisation in a new area 320m north of the high- grade Pian Bracca corridor, and intersecting multiple lenses of mineralisation at Ponente. Drilling was paused during Q4 2021 and is expected to restart during Q1 2022.

Mineral Resource Estimate

On 15 November 2021, Altamin reported an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE)2 above a cut-off grade of 1% zinc is 7.8Mt @ Zn 6.8%; Pb1.8% (Zn+Pb 8.6%) and Ag 32g/t. The MRE was independently prepared by CSA Global.

The Indicated resource category accounts for approximately 74% of the total resource, with the oxide component of the mineralisation comprising approximately 9%.