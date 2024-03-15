Altamir: 2% increase in NAV per share by 2023
The investment company acknowledges a 'slowdown in activity, in line with the private equity market', with 81.5 million euros invested and committed over the year (six companies acquired), and 24.4 million euros from proceeds of disposals and miscellaneous income.
For the period 2021-2023, Altamir claims to have exceeded the medium-term objectives (2021/2025) announced by the management at the time of publication of the 2020 annual results, with in particular a 14.6% growth in the average EBITDA of portfolio companies.
