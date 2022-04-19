Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Altamir
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTA   FR0000053837

ALTAMIR

(LTA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/19 11:35:10 am EDT
26.50 EUR   +1.51%
02:20pALTAMIR : Altamir’s 2021 Universal Registration Document is available
AN
04/05ALTAMIR : Information relating to the Shareholders’ Meeting of April 26th, 2022
AN
04/05ALTAMIR : Request for documentation (in French)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altamir : Altamirs 2021 Universal Registration Document is available

04/19/2022 | 02:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris, 19 April 2022 - Altamir's 2021 Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 19 April 2022.

 

The following documents are included in the Registration Document:

  • The 2021 annual and IFRS accounts;
  • The report on corporate governance;
  • Description of the share buyback programme.

 

This document is available in French on the Company's website (www.altamir.fr, Media Center/ Informations reglementées https://www.altamir.fr/fr/informations-reglementees/) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

 

It is also available at the Company's headquarters:

1, rue Paul Cézanne - 75008 Paris (France). 

 

 

FORTHCOMING EVENTS

 

Annual Shareholders' Meeting 26 April 2022
NAV as of 31/03/2022 11 May 2022, post-trading
First-half earnings and NAV as of 30/06/2022 7 September 2022, post-trading
NAV as of 30/09/2022 8 November 2022, post-trading

 

*    *    *    *    *    *    *    *    *    *    *    *    *    *    *

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with a NAV of nearly €1.4bn. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

 

Altamir's investment policy is to invest principally via and with the funds managed or advised by Apax Partners SAS and Apax Partners LLP, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in buyouts and growth capital transactions and seek ambitious value creation objectives. In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Apax's sectors of specialisation (Tech & Telco, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in continental Europe and large companies in Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

 

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as a SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

 

Contact

Claire Peyssard Moses

Tel.: +33 1 53 65 01 74

E-mail: investors@altamir.fr

 

Paris, 19 April 2022 - Altamir's 2021 Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on 19 April 2022.

 

The following documents are included in the Registration Document:

  • The 2021 annual and IFRS accounts;
  • The report on corporate governance;
  • Description of the share buyback programme.

 

This document is available in French on the Company's website (www.altamir.fr, Media Center/ Informations reglementées https://www.altamir.fr/fr/informations-reglementees/) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

 

It is also available at the Company's headquarters:

1, rue Paul Cézanne - 75008 Paris (France). 

 

 

FORTHCOMING EVENTS

 

Annual Shareholders' Meeting 26 April 2022
NAV as of 31/03/2022 11 May 2022, post-trading
First-half earnings and NAV as of 30/06/2022 7 September 2022, post-trading
NAV as of 30/09/2022 8 November 2022, post-trading

 

*    *    *    *    *    *    *    *    *    *    *    *    *    *    *

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with a NAV of nearly €1.4bn. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

 

Altamir's investment policy is to invest principally via and with the funds managed or advised by Apax Partners SAS and Apax Partners LLP, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in buyouts and growth capital transactions and seek ambitious value creation objectives. In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Apax's sectors of specialisation (Tech & Telco, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in continental Europe and large companies in Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

 

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as a SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

 

Contact

Claire Peyssard Moses

Tel.: +33 1 53 65 01 74

E-mail: investors@altamir.fr


This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lZ1rZ5psYW2cy51qZ5eaaWZpbJtikmadaJeax2iaapvKanBmmGuWm8nIZnBllWhv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
News releases for the provision of documents:
- Terms of availability of a universal registration document or its updates

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/74039-cp-mise-a-dispo-urd-2021_en.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2022 ActusNews
All news about ALTAMIR
02:20pALTAMIR : Altamir’s 2021 Universal Registration Document is available
AN
04/05ALTAMIR : Information relating to the Shareholders’ Meeting of April 26th, 2022
AN
04/05ALTAMIR : Request for documentation (in French)
PU
03/10ALTAMIR : Présentation SFAF Résultats annuels 2021 (en anglais)
PU
03/09ALTAMIR : Sharp rise in NAV: up 25.9%. 50% of opening portfolio value sold during 2021
AN
03/09Altamir SCA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/09ALTAMIR : Annual results
CO
02/08ALTAMIR : Record-high activity. Nearly 50% of opening portfolio value sold during 2021
AN
01/06Altamir, Amboise Partners Sell Stake in France's Alain Afflelou For $71 Million
MT
01/06ALTAMIR : Altamir has sold its investment in Alain Afflelou
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1,50 M 1,62 M 1,62 M
Net income 2021 19,0 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
Net Debt 2021 211 M 228 M 228 M
P/E ratio 2021 50,2x
Yield 2021 2,53%
Capitalization 953 M 1 028 M 1 028 M
EV / Sales 2021 776x
EV / Sales 2022 802x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,7%
Chart ALTAMIR
Duration : Period :
Altamir Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTAMIR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 26,11 €
Average target price 30,00 €
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Sabia Chief Financial Officer
Dominique Noel Cerutti Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marleen Groen Member-Supervisory Board
Gérard Hascoët Director
Philippe Santini Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTAMIR2.78%1 028
BLACKSTONE INC.-13.45%78 436
KKR & CO. INC.-26.78%32 247
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-7.76%21 182
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-23.37%15 215
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED-8.92%13 452