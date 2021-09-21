Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Altamir
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTA   FR0000053837

ALTAMIR

(LTA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altamir : ThoughtWorks, held by Altamir via the Apax IX LP fund, was successfully listed on the stock exchange.

09/21/2021 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ThoughtWorks, held by Altamir via the Apax IX LP fund,

was successfully listed on the stock exchange.

Paris, 21 September 2021 - ThoughtWorks, a world leader in digital transformation consulting, was successfully listed on the Nasdaq on 15 September 2021. Its share price rose by 39% on the first day of trading and closed at $29.29.

At this price, ThoughtWorks's valuation reflects an uplift of 89% on the valuation in Altamir's accounts as of 30 June 2021. If this increase in value is maintained, it will translate into a rise of around €1 in Altamir's NAV per share as of 30 September.

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with a NAV of nearly €1.2bn. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of essentially unlisted investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest principally via and with the funds managed or advised by Apax Partners SAS and Apax Partners LLP, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in buyouts and growth capital transactions and seek ambitious value creation objectives.

In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Apax's sectors of specialisation (Tech & Telco, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in continental Europe and large companies in Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as a SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

For more information: www.altamir.fr

Contact

Claire Peyssard-Moses

Tel.: +33 1 53 65 01 74 / +33 6 34 32 38 97

E-mail:investors@altamir.fr

1

Disclaimer

Altamir SCA published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 18:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALTAMIR
02:02pALTAMIR : ThoughtWorks, held by Altamir via the Apax IX LP fund, was successfully listed o..
PU
01:10pALTAMIR : ThoughtWorks, held by Altamir via the Apax IX LP fund, was successfully listed o..
AN
01:02pALTAMIR : Moneta Asset Management's claims rejected on appeal and Moneta ordered to pay da..
PU
12:50pALTAMIR : Moneta Asset Management’s claims rejected on appeal and Moneta ordered to pay da..
AN
09/09ALTAMIR : Further increase in NAV and significant portfolio activity in the first half. Di..
PU
09/09ALTAMIR : Further increase in NAV and significant portfolio activity in the first half. Di..
AN
09/09Altamir Sca Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
06/03ALTAMIR : Altamir announces the sale of BIP, which was held via the Apax Midmarket IX fund
AN
05/11ALTAMIR : NAV as of 31 March 2021: EUR 31.24/share - Very strong investment and divestment..
AN
05/11ALTAMIR : 1st quarter earnings
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1,50 M 1,76 M 1,76 M
Net income 2021 19,0 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
Net Debt 2021 211 M 247 M 247 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,2x
Yield 2021 2,75%
Capitalization 876 M 1 027 M 1 027 M
EV / Sales 2021 725x
EV / Sales 2022 751x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart ALTAMIR
Duration : Period :
Altamir Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTAMIR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 24,02 €
Average target price 26,50 €
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Sabia Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Hugues Loyez Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marleen Groen Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Jean Estin Independent Director
Gérard Hascoët Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTAMIR20.38%1 028
BLACKSTONE INC.91.27%81 388
KKR & CO. INC.54.24%36 410
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC0.98%21 814
AMUNDI8.23%17 176
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.49.55%16 787