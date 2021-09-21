Altamir : ThoughtWorks, held by Altamir via the Apax IX LP fund, was successfully listed on the stock exchange.

ThoughtWorks, held by Altamir via the Apax IX LP fund,

was successfully listed on the stock exchange.

Paris, 21 September 2021 - ThoughtWorks, a world leader in digital transformation consulting, was successfully listed on the Nasdaq on 15 September 2021. Its share price rose by 39% on the first day of trading and closed at $29.29.

At this price, ThoughtWorks's valuation reflects an uplift of 89% on the valuation in Altamir's accounts as of 30 June 2021. If this increase in value is maintained, it will translate into a rise of around €1 in Altamir's NAV per share as of 30 September.

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with a NAV of nearly €1.2bn. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of essentially unlisted investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest principally via and with the funds managed or advised by Apax Partners SAS and Apax Partners LLP, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in buyouts and growth capital transactions and seek ambitious value creation objectives.

In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Apax's sectors of specialisation (Tech & Telco, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in continental Europe and large companies in Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as a SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

