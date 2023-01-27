Altamira Therapeutics Provides Business Update

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Process for divestiture / partnering of legacy assets continues

Strong data from Bentrio ® NASAR study reinforces its therapeutic benefit for allergic rhinitis

Case for Bentrio’s protective effect in viral infection prophylaxis still intact

Restructuring of FiveT convertible loan including extension of maturity

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq:CYTO), a company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs, today provided a business update on its strategic repositioning and important business developments.

Update on Legacy Assets Divestiture / Partnering Process

The Company remains committed to its primary corporate strategy to focus exclusively on RNA delivery. As previously stated, its discussions with major OTC consumer health companies to partner Bentrio marketing and distribution for North America, Europe and other key markets have moved into a decisive phase.

The strong interim results from the NASAR study in seasonal allergic rhinitis, announced earlier this week, have further bolstered the set of positive safety and efficacy data for Bentrio in allergic rhinitis.

And while the COVAMID study may not have reached its primary endpoint and results were not conclusive under the specific test conditions, it is worth noting that treatment with Bentrio showed a trend for faster and more pronounced reduction in nasal viral load and symptoms than untreated controls. Further, the setting of the COVAMID trial is much different from a situation where Bentrio is applied prophylactically, i.e. preventing contact of inhaled airborne viruses with the nasal mucosa. The Company has generated positive data from multiple tests with Bentrio on cultured human nasal epithelia cells exposed to various types of viruses, including SARS-CoV2, influenza and human rhinovirus (common cold). Preventive application clearly yielded the best outcomes, and Bentrio is best used right before or while being exposed to potentially harmful airborne particles – whether they are allergens such as pollen or house dust mites or viruses.

Similarly, the Company is striving to sell or partner its other legacy assets – inner ear therapeutics. Unfortunately, the agreed upon sale of these assets to a European family office (the “Buyer”) did not close as the Buyer was not able to secure financing. As the Buyer remains interested in the transaction, discussions continue. Concurrently, Altamira is pursuing a divestiture or partnering transaction for the inner ear assets with other parties.

Enhancing the Company’s Financial Flexibility

As timelines for the completion of the divestiture / partnering process for the Company’s legacy assets have shifted, Altamira’s Board of Directors has taken measures to enhance its financial flexibility. The Company has agreed with FiveT Investment Management Ltd. (“FiveT”) to restructure certain terms and conditions of the CHF 5 million convertible loan which it had granted to Altamira in February 2022. Under the newly amended terms of the convertible loan agreement, the maturity is extended from February 8, 2023 to March 15, 2023. In addition, if a private or public offering of the Company’s common shares is implemented before maturity, FiveT will convert a portion of the loan’s principal amount and accrued interest into common shares and pre-funded warrants and receive a partial repayment in cash. In this context, the Company is calling a special general meeting of its shareholders for February 17, 2023 to propose an increase in the authorized share capital to accommodate its potential future funding needs as well as the possible partial conversion of the FiveT loan. A copy of the loan amendment has been filed with the SEC on Form 6-K.

Changes to the Executive Management Team With the beginning of 2023, there have been several changes to Altamira’s Executive Management Team. As previously announced, Covadonga Pañeda, Ph.D., was promoted from Chief Development Officer to the new position of Chief Operating Officer to lead and grow the Company’s RNA delivery business. In this role, she is seconded by Samuel A. Wickline, MD, who was recently appointed Chief Scientific Adviser (previously he served as Chief Scientific Officer). Jean Lachance, Head of the OTC Consumer Health Business Unit, has left the Company for family reasons (moved abroad); his function has been assumed by Thomas Meyer, CEO.

Comment

"Our positive outlook for 2023, and our transformation into a pureplay RNA therapeutics company, remains unchanged even though our timeline has shifted into the new year,” said Thomas Meyer, Altamira’s founder, Chairman and CEO.

“We are excited about the prospects for our flagship RNA programs AM-401 and AM-411, in KRAS-driven cancers and rheumatoid arthritis, respectively, as well as the numerous additional opportunities which our proprietary OligoPhore / SemaPhore delivery platform offers. In the weeks and months ahead, we plan to update investors with news of our ongoing research findings and direction.”

