Altamira Therapeutics to Participate at RNA Leaders USA Congress

HAMILTON, BERMUDA , Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Event will be held on October 18-19, 2022 in Boston, MA

Samuel Wickline, MD, Chief Scientific Officer, to present on the advantages of the OligoPhore/SemaPhore technology, a versatile peptide-based delivery platform for extrahepatic RNA delivery

The event will provide the Company the opportunity to present its innovative delivery platform and engage with RNA community in science and industry

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CYTO), a company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs, today announced that it will participate in-person at the RNA Leaders USA Congress being held on October 18-19, 2022 at The Colonnade Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.

Altamira’s Chief Scientific Officer, Samuel A. Wickline, MD, will be introducing the Company’s flagship OligoPhore/ SemaPhore delivery platform and address the following aspects and advantages of siRNA therapeutics that differentiate the Company’s technology:

Universal formulation process for any RNA species, single or multiplexed to address one or more signaling pathways simultaneously

Systemic administration achieving extrahepatic delivery to diverse pathologies, but excluding permeation of normal tissues to limit off-target effects

Deep penetration into tumor and inflammatory microenvironment

Extensive and rapid pH-dependent endosomal escape of RNA cargo to promote immediate RNA silencing or enhanced protein expression as needed

Minimize tissue toxicity and immune reactivity after serial dosing in a multiplicity of disease models

Adaptable to diverse pathologies with readily exchangeable RNA cargos to counter adaptive disease responses

Altamira aims to become a leading provider of RNA delivery technology through its patented OligoPhore/SemaPhore platform, which it seeks to out-license to biotech and pharma companies for use with their own RNA molecules. In addition, the Company is progressing two internal early-stage programs which utilize the technology: the AM-401 program that targets KRAS-driven cancers and the AM-411 program that focuses on the treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. Both programs shall be out-licensed for later development steps.

About RNA Leaders USA Congress

The RNA Leaders USA Congress focuses on the scientific, clinical and commercial development of RNA therapeutics and vaccines. The event brings together the most senior executives to deliver updates from across the full RNA landscape (RNAi, antisense technologies, small molecule targeting, mRNA and more).

About OligoPhore/SemaPhore

OligoPhore/SemaPhore is a versatile platform for safe and effective delivery of oligonucleotides such as siRNA (small interfering ribonucleic acid) or mRNA (messenger RNA) into target cells. It is based on a proprietary 21-amino acid peptide that can engage any type of RNA in rapid self-assembly into a polyplex. The polyplex has size, charge, and other physical features that allow it to escape hepatic uptake and thus to reach extrahepatic tissues. OligoPhore/SemaPhore protects the RNA payload from degradation in the circulation and allows for rapid cellular uptake, while enabling pH-dependent nucleotide endosomal escape and cytoplasmic delivery. Effective delivery and positive treatment outcomes have been demonstrated in more than 10 murine models of disease for targets in the RAS and NF-κB families, the ETS transcription factor family, and targets in the JNK, TAM, and other signaling pathways.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CYTO) is dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs. The Company is currently active in three areas: the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets (OligoPhore™ / SemaPhore™ platforms; preclinical), nasal sprays for protection against airborne allergens and, where approved, viruses (Bentrio™; commercial) or for the treatment of vertigo (AM-125; post Phase 2), and the development of therapeutics for intratympanic treatment of tinnitus or hearing loss (Keyzilen® and Sonsuvi®; Phase 3). Founded in 2003, it is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. For more information, visit: https://altamiratherapeutics.com/

