  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    CYTO   BMG0360L2099

ALTAMIRA THERAPEUTICS LTD.

(CYTO)
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2023-03-30
1.280 USD   -9.86%
03:06pAltamira Therapeutics : Amendment No. 5 to Convertible Loan Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
03/22Altamira Therapeutics' SemaPhore Delivery Platform Shows Significant Synergis-tic Effects of ZBTB46 mRNA with PD1 Immunotherapy in Control of Tumor Growth in Animal Model
AQ
03/15Altamira Therapeutics’ SemaPhore RNA Delivery Platform Drives Effective Treatment of Osteoarthritis with mRNA in Animal Model
CI
Altamira Therapeutics : Amendment No. 5 to Convertible Loan Agreement - Form 6-K

04/03/2023 | 03:06pm EDT
Amendment No. 5 to

Convertible Loan Agreement

April 3, 2023

FiveT Investment Management Ltd.

Suite 5B201, 2nd Floor, One Nexus Way

Camana Bay, Grand Cayman KY1-1108

Cayman Islands

Ladies and Gentlemen:

Reference is made to the Convertible Loan Agreement dated February 4, 2022, as amended on January 26, 2023, March 9, 2023, March 23, 2023 and March 27, 2023 (the "Agreement"), between FiveT Investment Management Ltd. (the "Lender") and Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (the "AMTL"). The parties hereby agree that, effective as of the date hereof, the Agreement shall be amended as follows:

1. Section 4 is amended and restated in its entirety as follows:

Subject to Sections 6 (Event of Default), 7 (Change of Control Transaction) and 8 (Conversion), the total outstanding principal amount under the Loan including all accrued and unpaid Interest thereon shall become due and payable in cash no later than May 31, 2023 (the Maturity Date).

[Signature Page Follows.]

If the foregoing correctly sets forth the understanding between us, please so indicate in the space provided below for that purpose.

Very truly yours,
ALTAMIRA THERAPEUTICS Ltd.
By: /s/ Thomas Meyer
Name: Thomas Meyer
Title: Chairman and CEO
ACCEPTED as of the date first above written:
FIVET INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD.
By: /s/ Benjamin Kressler
Name: Benjamin Kressler
Title: Authorized Person

[Signature Page to Amendment No. 5 to Convertible Loan Agreement]

Attachments

Disclaimer

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 19:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
