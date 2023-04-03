Altamira Therapeutics : Amendment No. 5 to Convertible Loan Agreement - Form 6-K

Amendment No. 5 to

Convertible Loan Agreement

April 3, 2023

FiveT Investment Management Ltd.

Suite 5B201, 2nd Floor, One Nexus Way

Camana Bay, Grand Cayman KY1-1108

Cayman Islands

Ladies and Gentlemen:

Reference is made to the Convertible Loan Agreement dated February 4, 2022, as amended on January 26, 2023, March 9, 2023, March 23, 2023 and March 27, 2023 (the "Agreement"), between FiveT Investment Management Ltd. (the "Lender") and Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (the "AMTL"). The parties hereby agree that, effective as of the date hereof, the Agreement shall be amended as follows:

1. Section 4 is amended and restated in its entirety as follows:

Subject to Sections 6 (Event of Default), 7 (Change of Control Transaction) and 8 (Conversion), the total outstanding principal amount under the Loan including all accrued and unpaid Interest thereon shall become due and payable in cash no later than May 31, 2023 (the Maturity Date).

If the foregoing correctly sets forth the understanding between us, please so indicate in the space provided below for that purpose.

Very truly yours, ALTAMIRA THERAPEUTICS Ltd. By: /s/ Thomas Meyer Name: Thomas Meyer Title: Chairman and CEO ACCEPTED as of the date first above written: FIVET INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. By: /s/ Benjamin Kressler Name: Benjamin Kressler Title: Authorized Person

