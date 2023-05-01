Altamira Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation Spring 2023

This press release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Altamira Therapeutics' strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "projects", "potential", "outlook" or "continue", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward- looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's operation as a development-stage company with limited operating history and a history of operating losses, its ability to timely and successfully reposition our Company around RNA therapeutics and to divest or partner its business in neurotology, rhinology and allergology, the market acceptance and resulting sales from Bentrio® in international markets, the Company's dependence on the success of AM-125,AM-401 and AM-411, which are still in preclinical or clinical development, may eventually prove to be unsuccessful, if its product candidates obtain regulatory approval, its product candidates being subject to expensive, ongoing obligations and continued regulatory overview, enacted and future legislation may increase the difficulty and cost for the Company to obtain marketing approval and commercialization, the Company's ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property rights and operate its business without infringing or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights of others and the chance that certain intangible assets related to the Company's product candidates will be impaired. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Altamira Therapeutics' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in Altamira Therapeutics' other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov . Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Altamira Therapeutics or to persons acting on behalf of Altamira Therapeutics are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Altamira Therapeutics does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.