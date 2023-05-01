Advanced search
    CYTO   BMG0360L2099

ALTAMIRA THERAPEUTICS LTD.

(CYTO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:35:08 2023-05-01 am EDT
0.9310 USD   -3.02%
Altamira Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation Spring 2023
PU
04/18Altamira Therapeutics : FiveT Loan Conversion - Form 6-K
PU
04/13Altamira Therapeutics : Amendment No. 7 to Convertible Loan Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
Altamira Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation Spring 2023

05/01/2023
DELIVERING RNA - BEYOND THE LIVER

Investor Presentation

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or Altamira Therapeutics' strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "projects", "potential", "outlook" or "continue", or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward- looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's operation as a development-stage company with limited operating history and a history of operating losses, its ability to timely and successfully reposition our Company around RNA therapeutics and to divest or partner its business in neurotology, rhinology and allergology, the market acceptance and resulting sales from Bentrio® in international markets, the Company's dependence on the success of AM-125,AM-401 and AM-411, which are still in preclinical or clinical development, may eventually prove to be unsuccessful, if its product candidates obtain regulatory approval, its product candidates being subject to expensive, ongoing obligations and continued regulatory overview, enacted and future legislation may increase the difficulty and cost for the Company to obtain marketing approval and commercialization, the Company's ability to obtain, maintain and protect its intellectual property rights and operate its business without infringing or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights of others and the chance that certain intangible assets related to the Company's product candidates will be impaired. These risks and uncertainties also include, but are not limited to, those described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Altamira Therapeutics' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in Altamira Therapeutics' other filings with the SEC, which are available free of charge on the Securities Exchange Commission's website at: www.sec.gov . Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated. All forward-looking statements and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Altamira Therapeutics or to persons acting on behalf of Altamira Therapeutics are expressly qualified in their entirety by reference to these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Altamira Therapeutics does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.

NASDAQ: CYTO

2

Company Overview

Disruptive, Proprietary RNA Delivery Technology Platform

OligoPhore™ (siRNA)

SemaPhore™ (mRNA)

Platforms

  • Proprietary 21 amino acid peptide for efficient delivery of RNA into target cells (nanoparticles)
  • Non-hepatictargets, unlike mainstream technology
  • Validated in 17 disease models so far
  • Patented platform (2034+), building additional IP

RNA Market Taking Off

  • Rapidly growing number of RNA therapeutics
  • Active M&A, licensing environment
  • Delivery platforms for partnering with pharma & biotech

Two Novel, Early-Stage Drug Candidates

  • KRAS-drivencancers (AM-401) - IND expected in 2024
  • Rheumatoid Arthritis (AM-411) - IND expected in 2024

Divesting / Partnering Legacy Assets

  • Unlock intrinsic value of inner ear & OTC assets
  • Extra, non-dilutive funding potential

NASDAQ: CYTO

3

How Our Technology Works

OligoPhore/SemaPhore are nanoparticles comprising a proprietary peptide +

RNA payload designed to enable safe and effective delivery by systemic administration.

Stability

RNA complexed in nanoparticle format and only released inside

of cells after uptake

Extrahepatic delivery

Not sequestered in liver as is common with conventional RNA- based therapies; permeates inflamed pathological tissues (passive targeting)

Endosomal escape

Efficient release within target cell, payload reported at 90+% available in vitro studies vs. 1-2% with current technologies, observed in murine preclinical studies

Selectivity

Acts on targets in diseased tissues only

Safety

No cellular or adaptive immune responsivity to nanoparticle

components or RNA after multiple serial doses, and no organ

toxicities in mice

NASDAQ: CYTO

4

RNA Delivery is One of the Key Challenges

Exemplary listing of companies active in RNA therapeutics and delivery (list not exhaustive)

Silence gene expression

  • Short interfering RNA (siRNA)
  • Antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs)

Promote protein expression

  • Messenger RNA (mRNA)

Deliver RNA therapeutic to target

  • Lipid nanoparticles
  • Virus-basedvectors
  • Ligand conjugates
  • Peptide-basednanoparticles

$631 million

$7.1 million

$415 million

$459 million

$3.3 billion*

$346 million

*Represents valuation of the company derived from 2021 acquisition

NASDAQ: CYTO

Figures are sourced from Yahoo Finance as of April 27, 2023

5

Disclaimer

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 13:56:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 0,06  0,07  0,07 
Net income 2021 -17,4 M -19,5 M -19,5 M
Net cash 2021 0,41 M 0,46 M 0,46 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,38x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,97 M 6,71 M 6,71 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 377 934 228x
Nbr of Employees 15
Free-Float 87,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Meyer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Marcel Gremaud Chief Financial Officer
Covadonga Pañeda Chief Development Officer
Mats Blom Independent Director
Alain H. Munoz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTAMIRA THERAPEUTICS LTD.-80.21%7
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED17.99%87 768
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.11.13%85 880
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-16.63%28 574
BIONTECH SE-23.95%27 531
GENMAB A/S-5.47%26 844
