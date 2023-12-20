DELIVERING RNA - BEYOND THE LIVER
Investor Presentation
Winter 2023
Company Overview
Disruptive, Proprietary RNA Delivery Technology Platform
OligoPhore™ (siRNA)
• Proprietary 21 amino acid peptide for efficient delivery
SemaPhore™ (mRNA)
of RNA into target cells (nanoparticles)
Platforms
• Non-hepatic targets, unlike mainstream technology
RNA Market Taking Off
• Rapidly growing number of RNA therapeutics
• Active M&A, licensing environment
• Delivery platforms for partnering with pharma &
biotech
Two Novel, Early-Stage
• KRAS-driven cancers (AM-401) - IND expected in 2025
Drug Candidates
• Rheumatoid Arthritis (AM-411) - IND expected in 2025
Divesting / Partnering
• Unlock intrinsic value of inner ear & OTC assets
Legacy Assets
• Extra, non-dilutive funding potential
How Our Technology Works
OligoPhore/SemaPhore are nanoparticles comprising a proprietary peptide +
RNA payload designed to enable safe and effective delivery by systemic administration.
Stability
RNA complexed in nanoparticle format and only released inside
of cells after uptake
Extrahepatic delivery
Not sequestered in liver as is common with conventional RNA- based therapies; permeates inflamed pathological tissues (passive targeting)
Endosomal escape
Efficient release within target cell, payload reported at 90+% available in vitro studies vs. 1-2% with current technologies, observed in murine preclinical studies
Selectivity
Acts on targets in diseased tissues only
Safety
No cellular or adaptive immune responsivity to nanoparticle
components or RNA after multiple serial doses, and no organ
toxicities in mice
RNA Delivery is One of the Key Challenges
Exemplary listing of companies active in RNA therapeutics and delivery (list not exhaustive)
Silence gene expression
- Short interfering RNA (siRNA)
- Antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs)
Promote protein expression
- Messenger RNA (mRNA)
Deliver RNA therapeutic to target
- Lipid nanoparticles
- Virus-basedvectors
- Ligand conjugates
- Peptide-basednanoparticles
$606 million
$6.8 million
$342 million
$523 million
$3.3 billion*
$170 million
*Represents valuation of the company derived from 2021 acquisition
Figures are sourced from Yahoo Finance as of August 18, 2023
Disruptive Technology Growth Opportunities
Frontiers in Bioengineering
and Biotechnology,
March 2021
High specificity
Cost effective
Relatively simple to manufacture
Can target previously undruggable pathways
Disruptive technology
mRNA Vaccines & Therapeutics
Global Sales
$120B
$12B
$100B
$10B
$101.3B
$80B
$8B
$60B
$6B
$46.7B
$40B
$4B
$20B
$2B
$0B
$0B
2021 2026
siRNA Therapeutics
Global Sales
$11.0B
$4.9B
2021 2026
STRONG GROWTH-STARTING IN 2018
ONLY THE BEGINNING!
*Research and Markets; Allied Market Research
Corporate RNA Strategy
Leverage versatility of technology
• Demonstrated to work in multiple
disease areas (tested in 17 models….)
OligoPhore has been tested in vivo…
• Suitable for siRNA, mRNA, ASOs,
circular RNA
Particularly well-suitedfor
indications in oncology and inflammatory disorders
Selecting two therapeutic indications to showcase technology
• KRAS driven cancers - AM-401
•
Rheumatoid arthritis - AM-411
•
Partner upon IND or Phase 1
- Pancreatic and colorectal cancer (KRAS)
- Ovarian cancer (TAM: AXL)
- Lung cancer (ETV-2)
- Metastatic melanoma (NF-κB)
- Adult T cell leukemia/lymphoma (NF- κB)
- Sarcoma (MYCT-1)
- Sacroma and breast cancer (MYCT-1)
- Necrotizing enterocolitis (NF-κB)
- Rheumatoid and osteoarthritis (NF-κB)
- Atherosclerosis (JNK2)
- Metabolic syndrome/Obesity (ASXL2)
- Aortic aneurysm (NF-κB)
- Osteoarthritis (NF-κB)
Leverage technology platform
SemaPhore™ has been tested in vivo…
through out-licensing
- Become drug delivery platform company
- First collaboration: Heqet Therapeutics
- Osteoarthritis (WNT16)
- Atherosclerosis (p27Kip1)
- Aortic aneurysm (SOD2)
- Osteoarthritis (DNMT3B)
- Tumor microenvironment (ZBTB46)
AM-401: Stop the "Beating Heart" of Tumors
Knock down various KRAS mutations with polyKRASmut OligoPhore nanoparticles
to inhibit cell proliferation in KRAS driven colorectal, pancreatic, or non-small cell lung cancer.
Many mutations known, G12D, G12V,
OligoPhore polyKRASmut
and G12C accounting for >50%
siRNA transfects tumor cells,
not healthy or uninvolved cells
- Mutated KRAS may cause cancer to grow
- Found in 1/5 of all human cancers, particularly in:
- Pancreatic cancer (85-90%)
- Colorectal cancer (40%)
- Non-smallcell lung cancer (30-35%)
- 150,000 cases diagnosed in US p.a.
- ~1M deaths per year world-wide
- Considered "undruggable" for decades
- Scrambled siRNA nanoparticle
- polyKRASmut nanoparticle
OligoPhore polyKRASmut significantly reduces pancreatic tumor volume growth
KPC pancreatic tumor model in mice; Strand et al., 2019
*KPC pancreatic tumor model in mice; Strand et al., 2019
AM-401
KRAS driven cancer
IND targeted for 2023
High unmet medical need - most aggressive tumors
Small molecule G12C inhibitors approved in NSCLC
- Sotorasib (Lumakras, Amgen), Adagrasib (Krazati, Mirati)
Multiple other small molecule inhibitors under development (G12C, G12D…), but few competing RNA projects (G12D or KRAS modulators)
AM-401 KEY DIFFERENTIATING FACTORS
polyKRASmut allows to target different mutations and is thus polyvalent
Blocking production of KRAS by degrading mRNA to cause less resistance than inhibition of KRAS
Small molecule inhibitors have significant side effects, particularly when combined with other agents
OligoPhore targets specifically tumor cells
AM-411: Block Inflammation in Rheumatoid Arthritis
Knock down NF-κB (p65),
a key checkpoint in RA inflammation.
- Chronic autoimmune disease
- Causes joint swelling and pain
- Reduced QoL and productivity
- Affects 1 out of 28 women / 59 men
- No cure available, but various treatment options:
- Disease-modifyinganti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs)
- Non-steroidalanti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)
- Corticosteroids
- Major shortcomings of therapies:
- Drug resistance (up to 50% of patients)
- Systemic adverse reactions (e.g., rash, hair loss, altered liver function, low blood cell counts, nausea, weight loss, increased infections, and neuropathy)
OligoPhore p65 stabilizes ankle swelling and reduces arthritis score
- Control
- Peptide nanoparticle
- Peptide + p65 nanoparticle
OligoPhore p65 reduces inflammation and protects against bone erosion
Collagen-antibody induced arthritis model in mice, Zhou et al., 2014.
