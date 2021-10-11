Log in
    ANE   CA02144U2056

ALTAN NEVADA MINERALS LIMITED

(ANE)
Altan Nevada Minerals : Announces Private Placement

10/11/2021 | 03:22am EDT
Altan Nevada Minerals Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC (September 24, 2021) - Altan Nevada Minerals Limited (TSX-V: ANE) ("Altan Nevada" or the "Company") announced today a non-brokered private placement of up to 47,164,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$0.01 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$471,640 (the "Offering").

The Company is relying on the temporary relief measures first announced by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") on April 8, 2020, and most recently extended on June 17, 2021 to be effective until December 31, 2021, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic (the "Temporary Relief") in offering the Shares at a price that is less than C$0.05 per Share. Under the Temporary Relief, the minimum offering price for private placements has been revised from C$0.05 to C$0.01 in circumstances where the Market Price (as such term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) of an issuer's listed shares is not greater than $0.05. The current Market Price of the Shares is $0.01.

The Company has previously relied on the Temporary Relief to issue 22,500,000 Shares and under the Temporary relief, the aggregate number of Shares it may issue relying on this exception is not more than 100% of the Shares had outstanding on April 7, 2020. The Company had 69,664,943 Shares outstanding on April 7, 2020, and accordingly, can issue up to an additional 47,164,943 Shares pursuant to the Temporary Relief.

Under the Offering, the Company may pay a finder's fee in respect of those purchasers under the Offering introduced to the Company by certain parties (each a "Finder"). Each Finder will receive a cash payment equal to 6% of the gross proceeds received by the Company from purchasers under the Offering who were introduced to the Company by such Finder.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to maintain its interests in the Venus Copper Project and the Montelle Project, both located in the State of Nevada, to repay certain funds loaned to the Company by Altan Rio Minerals Limited, a company with common officers and directors, and for general working capital and administrative expenses.

About the Venus Copper Project

The Venus Copper Project, which is 100% owned by Altan Nevada, is located within the Yerington copper porphyry district in the Walker Lane mineralized belt in Nevada. It is approximately six miles east-southeast of the Yerington township, and easily accessible by both paved and dirt roads. The Venus Copper Project consists of 111 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 2,165 acres (~8.76 km²), all situated on Bureau of Land Management (Federal) land.

About the Montelle Project

The Montelle Project, which is 100% owned by Altan Nevada, lies 28 km west-northwest of Hawthorne, Nevada and is 35 km south-southeast of major copper and copper-gold projects in the Yerington mining district (Nevada Copper, Entrée Gold, Quaterrra Resources), approximately 18 km east-southeast of Lincoln Mining's Pine Grove gold project and 30 km north-northwest of the past producing Borealis gold mine. The Montelle Project covers approximately 1,220 acres (~4.9km2), all situated on Bureau of Land Management (Federal) land.

- 2 -

On behalf of Altan Nevada Minerals Limited

For more information contact:

Paul Stephen

Chief Executive Officer Email: ps@altnev.com+61 9322 1788

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Altan Nevada to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs but given the uncertainties, assumptions and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements or information. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, and Altan Nevada undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Altan Nevada Minerals Limited published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 07:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
