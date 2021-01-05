Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Altan Rio Minerals Limited    AMO   CA02143B2084

ALTAN RIO MINERALS LIMITED

(AMO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altan Rio Minerals : APPOINTS INVESTOR RELATIONS FIRM

01/05/2021 | 01:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ALTAN RIO APPOINTS INVESTOR RELATIONS FIRM

VANCOUVER, BC (December 22, 2020) - Altan Rio Minerals Limited (TSXV:AMO) ("Altan Rio" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has contracted with Assert Corporate & Investor Relations Pty Ltd T/A Chapter One Advisors ("Chapter One") for the provisions of investor relations services in Australia, including assisting in disseminating press releases and increasing investor awareness amongst the retail and institutional investment community in Australia and elsewhere.

Chapter One provides investor relations services for publicly-traded companies, including marketing and media services, and is headquartered in Perth, Australia. Chapter One, though its ownership of Metrix Publishing ("Metrix"), owns and operates a number of content specific assets, such as investor focused websites, including www.techinvest.online and www.the-pick.com.au, and investor focused magazines, including TechInvest and The Pick, which are distributed as independent inserts in the Australian Financial Review. The services to be provided by Chapter include organizing and administering "roadshows", drafting traditional marketing materials, managing the Company's social media and providing traditional media support, as well as the creation of video content for distribution through Metrix's social channels and use by the Company.

The agreement between the Company and Chapter One is for a period of twelve months at a rate of A$2,500 per month. In addition, Chapter One has been granted stock options to purchase 1,500,000 common shares of the Company at a price of C$0.19 per share (the "Stock Options"). The Stock Options are exercisable over a period of three years and vest over a period of 12 months from the date of grant in equal quarterly installments. Chapter One has no direct relationship with the Company other than as contemplated by this agreement.

The engagement of Chapter One and the grant of the Stock Options are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

On behalf of Altan Rio Minerals Limited

For more information contact: Paul Stephen

Chief Executive Officer Email: ps@altanrio.com+61 9322 1788

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Altan Rio to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs but given the uncertainties, assumptions and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements or information. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, and Altan Rio undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Altan Rio Minerals Limited I www.altanrio.com

Unit 6, 2 Richardson Street, West Perth 6005, Western Australia

Disclaimer

Altan Rio Minerals Limited published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 18:37:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALTAN RIO MINERALS LIMITED
01:38pALTAN RIO MINERALS : Appoints investor relations firm
PU
2020ALTAN RIO MINERALS : Gold marks the spot for Altan at multimillion ounce Souther..
PU
2020ALTAN RIO MINERALS : Provides update on Pilot Project and Commencement of Drill ..
PU
2020ALTAN RIO MINERALS : Corporate Presentation October 2020
PU
2020ALTAN RIO MINERALS : Fact Sheet October 2020
PU
2020ALTAN RIO MINERALS : Diggers & Dealers
PU
2020ALTAN RIO MINERALS : RIU Resurgence Conference
PU
2020ALTAN RIO MINERALS : Presentation AUG 18 2020
PU
2020ALTAN RIO MINERALS : Paydirt Article Altan Rio Aug 2020
PU
2020ALTAN RIO MINERALS : Announces Reactivation Application, Private Placement and D..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -0,25 M - -
Net Debt 2019 0,64 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,57x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 10,0 M 9,99 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart ALTAN RIO MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Altan Rio Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Stephen Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
John Load Cecil Jones Chairman
Bob Williams Chief Financial Officer
Evan C. Jones Director
James Harris Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTAN RIO MINERALS LIMITED0.00%10
NEWMONT CORPORATION5.44%50 927
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION0.00%43 914
POLYUS4.76%29 121
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.8.97%20 420
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED6.62%18 214
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ