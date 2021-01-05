Altan Rio Minerals : APPOINTS INVESTOR RELATIONS FIRM

ALTAN RIO APPOINTS INVESTOR RELATIONS FIRM

VANCOUVER, BC (December 22, 2020) - Altan Rio Minerals Limited (TSXV:AMO) ("Altan Rio" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has contracted with Assert Corporate & Investor Relations Pty Ltd T/A Chapter One Advisors ("Chapter One") for the provisions of investor relations services in Australia, including assisting in disseminating press releases and increasing investor awareness amongst the retail and institutional investment community in Australia and elsewhere.

Chapter One provides investor relations services for publicly-traded companies, including marketing and media services, and is headquartered in Perth, Australia. Chapter One, though its ownership of Metrix Publishing ("Metrix"), owns and operates a number of content specific assets, such as investor focused websites, including www.techinvest.online and www.the-pick.com.au, and investor focused magazines, including TechInvest and The Pick, which are distributed as independent inserts in the Australian Financial Review. The services to be provided by Chapter include organizing and administering "roadshows", drafting traditional marketing materials, managing the Company's social media and providing traditional media support, as well as the creation of video content for distribution through Metrix's social channels and use by the Company.

The agreement between the Company and Chapter One is for a period of twelve months at a rate of A$2,500 per month. In addition, Chapter One has been granted stock options to purchase 1,500,000 common shares of the Company at a price of C$0.19 per share (the "Stock Options"). The Stock Options are exercisable over a period of three years and vest over a period of 12 months from the date of grant in equal quarterly installments. Chapter One has no direct relationship with the Company other than as contemplated by this agreement.

The engagement of Chapter One and the grant of the Stock Options are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

