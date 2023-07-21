Effective July 21, 2023, Altan Rio Minerals Limited will change its TSX Venture Exchange stock ticker symbol to GHML from AMO.
Altan Rio Minerals Limited will Change its Ticker to GHML from AMO
Today at 12:00 am
|Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 09:30:56 2023-07-18 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.0900 CAD
|+5.88%
|+5.88%
|+157.14%
|06:00am
|CI
|06:00am
|Altan Rio Minerals Limited will Change its Name to Golden Horse Minerals Limited
|CI
Effective July 21, 2023, Altan Rio Minerals Limited will change its TSX Venture Exchange stock ticker symbol to GHML from AMO.
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|0.0900 CAD
|+5.88%
|+5.88%
|10 M $
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+157.14%
|10 M $
|-25.64%
|10 M $
|-8.11%
|10 M $
|-16.67%
|10 M $
|-9.09%
|10 M $
|-24.14%
|10 M $
|-51.72%
|10 M $
|-8.00%
|10 M $
|+126.19%
|10 M $
|-3.23%
|10 M $