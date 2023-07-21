Altan Rio Minerals Limited is a gold exploration company. The Company is focused on the Southern Cross Greenstone Belt, a prolific gold-producing region. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Western Australia, including the Company's project, the Southern Cross North project (the SCN Project). The SCN Project is located 360 kilometers (km) east of Perth, Western Australia, and comprises 22 exploration tenements covering approximately 150 square kilometers (Km2) which are prospective for gold. The SCN Project is located on both crown and agricultural land immediately north of the town of Southern Cross, Australia. The Companyâs Pilot Project lies 10 kilometers north of Southern Cross Greenstone Belt in Western Australia.

Sector Gold