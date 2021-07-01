Altan Rio Minerals : Diamond Drilling Completed At The Aries Gold Prospect

Diamond Drilling Completed

At The Aries Gold Prospect

Drill program is co-funded by the Western Australian Government through the Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS).

co-funded by the Western Australian Government through the Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS). Limited diamond drilling by previous explorers returned intercepts of:

o 12m @ 4.51 g/t Au from 201m (SXD 544) o 5.65m @ 3.07 g/t Au from 341m (SXD 546)

VANCOUVER, BC (30 June, 2021) - Altan Rio Minerals Limited (TSXV: AMO) ("Altan Rio" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a two-hole drilling program has been completed at the Aries prospect within the Southern Cross North Project ("SCNP") in Western Australia.

The Company is earning an 80% equity in the SCNP through an earn-in Joint Venture with Surveyor Resources Pty Ltd.

No exploration has been undertaken at Aries since 2005, where previous explorers had identified a 1 kilometre x 400 metre gold in bedrock gold anomaly (> 0.1 g/t Au) beneath a 90 metre thick recent sediment sequence.

Importantly, the Aries prospect is some 1.6 kilometres north of the Golden Pig Open Pit (refer Figure 2) and some 750 metres north of the underground development where combined mining operations up to closure in 2005 had recorded production of 2.66Mt @ 5.88g/t for 502,119oz Au (refer TSXV: AMO N43-101Report).

Between 2004 and 2005, five diamond holes were completed at Aries to evaluate the bedrock gold anomaly with significant results recorded including 12m @ 4.51g/t Au from 201m in drillhole SXD544 and 5.65m @ 3.07 g/t Au from 341m in drillhole SXD546 (refer Figure 3).

These historical intercepts are considered similar to the mineralisation style observed at the Golden Pig Operations which was described as intense quartz and calc-silicate veining with pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite dominated sulphides within a sheared Ultramafic and Banded Iron Formation (BIF) stratigraphic package.

In May 2020, Altan Rio was awarded funding under the West Australian Government's Exploration Incentive Scheme ("EIS") to conduct a two-hole diamond drill program to further evaluate mineralisation potential at Aries.

Core processing, logging and assaying is in progress.

Page 1 | 7