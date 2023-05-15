Altan Rio Minerals : – Corporate and Exploration Update

Altan Rio (TSXV: AMO)

High Grade Gold in Rock Chip Samples from Parisian

Target Area, Corporate Appointment

Highlights:

High grade gold in rock chip samples from Parisian Target Area including one sample of 11.75g/t gold.

Two zones have so far been detected from assay results.

Parisian Target only 900m along strike from historical Pilot Mine.

Historical workings located within the two zones.

Close proximity to infrastructure and Southern Cross township.

Altan Rio Minerals Limited, (TSX-V: AMO) ("Altan Rio Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further high-grade gold (Au) assay results from rock chip samples at its Southern Cross tenements in Western Australia, including one sample of 11.75g/t Au.

The sampling program focused on the Parisian Target Area, approximately 900m north and directly along strike from the historical Pilot open pit gold mine.

The Company recently received results from a further eight rock chip samples at the Parisian Target Area, the first target tested at the SX North Project in 2023.

Of particular interest, the geochemical assay results from the samples have so far detected two zones along strike of Pilot. Both these zones will be further tested in the short-term. (See Figure 1 and 2)

Figure 1: Location of rock chip sample results over 1 g/t at Parisian Target