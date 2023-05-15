Altan Rio Minerals : – Corporate and Exploration Update

The Parisian target is being reviewed against geophysical anomalies and other information from existing ore bodies within the close proximity of Parisian.
Graeme Sloan continued "The company is in an enviable position with multiple drill ready targets already identified by our technical team. Prioritising these targets is now being vigorously reviewed. Further updates will be provided to the market when the drill program has been finalised."
Corporate Appointment
The Company has recently boosted its Executive Team with the appointment of Nick Madders to the position of Company Secretary.
Nick has been the General Counsel of a large mining services company since early 2021 and has also held the role of company secretary there since early 2022.
He has extensive experience in M&A and corporate compliance, having spent 5 years working at Gilbert + Tobin in one of Australia's top tier transactions teams.
Since entering the mining industry in early 2021, Nick has successfully led and completed transactions in the gold, lithium and base metals markets.
Chief Operating Officer, Josh Conner said, "Nick Madders expertise will be instrumental in advancing our ASX listing and reinforcing the company's position. We are pleased to have him as part of our team''.
On behalf of Altan Rio Minerals Limited
For more information contact:
|
Graeme Sloan
|
John L C Jones AM
|
Director / Interim CEO
|
Director
|
Email: gs@altanrio.com
|
Email: jj@altanrio.com
|
+61
|
9322 1788
|
+61 9322 1788
|
|
|
|
|
Media
|
|
David Tasker
|
|
Chapter One Advisors
|
|
Email: dtasker@chapteroneadvisors.com.au
|
|
+61
|
433 112 936
|
