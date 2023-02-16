Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Altan Rio Minerals Limited
  News
  Summary
    AMO   CA02143B2084

ALTAN RIO MINERALS LIMITED

(AMO)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  10:38:54 2023-02-15 am EST
0.1000 CAD   +17.65%
Altan Rio Minerals : – Investor Presentation_15 February 2023

02/16/2023 | 03:09am EST
TSX-V: AMO

Altan Rio Minerals

Investor Presentation

February 2023

Forward Looking Statement

This presentation has been prepared by Altan Rio Minerals Limited ("Altan Rio") to provide an overview of Altan Rio's mineral properties and current exploration activities. Any statements, opinions, projections, forecasts or other material contained in this presentation do not constitute a commitment, representation or warranty by Altan Rio or its directors, officers, agents or employees. The directors, officers, agents and employees of Altan Rio shall in no way be liable to any person or body for any loss, claim, demand, damages, costs or expenses of whatsoever nature arising in any way out of, or in connection with, the information contained in this presentation. This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell securities and is not a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. It is not to be distributed to third parties without the consent of Altan Rio. An investment in Altan Rio is considered to be speculative in nature. Each individual should rely solely upon its own investigations and inquiries with respect to Altan Rio and agrees it will not in any way rely upon this presentation. Altan Rio recommends that you consult your own professional advisor(s).

Certain statements in this presentation may constitute "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Altan Rio's actual results, performance or achievements or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations of management regarding growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects and opportunities. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Altan Rio's management on the date the statements are made. Altan Rio undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

All technical and scientific information contained in this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Neal Leggo, a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined in NI 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Mr. Leggo is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and is a Principal Geologist with CSA Global Pty Ltd, Mining Industry Consultants, an ERM Group Company.

Cover - PILOT Mine - Southern Cross Western Australia

2

ALTAN RIO TSXV: AMO SLIDE 2

The New "AMO" - Team

John Jones

Brian Cole

Director

Director

Graeme Sloan

Executive Chairman and

Interim CEO

Josh Conner

Chief Operating Officer

Kerry Griffin

Jim Harris

Director

Director

ALTAN RIO TSXV: AMO SLIDE 3

3

The New "AMO" - Foundation for success

  • Experienced Management team that has delivered projects on time and on budget
  • Tier 1 Jurisdiction - Perth to Southern Cross, 4 hrs
  • Tier 1 Geology - Southern Cross Greenstone Belt Produced over 12 million ounces of gold
  • Adjacent to infrastructure
  • Under explored tenure
  • TSX listed with plans to dual list on ASX

ALTAN RIO TSXV: AMO

Assets

  • Near ready mine, Stockpiles and Tolling arrangement
  • Strong Tenure
  • TSX listed - Marketable stock

Value Proposition

  • Strong land position in top 5 Australian gold producers
  • Targeting near-term cashflow to accelerate production
  • Brown fields exploration
  • Other Commodity upside - Nickel, Lithium & PGE's.

SLIDE 4

4

The New "AMO" - What have we done?

  • Phase I - Consolidate Southern Cross "North"
    • Finalise Mostia 19.4% Tranche
    • Completed acquisition of remaining 20% of Surveyor Resources to give AMO 100%.
      • 20% acquired for CAD$1.0M or 10M shares at CAD$0.10 per share plus attaching warrants.
  • Raise funds to strengthen Balance Sheet
  • Undertaking early Scoping Study on Pilot
  • Actively pursuing M&A opportunities

ALTAN RIO TSXV: AMO SLIDE 5

5

Disclaimer

Altan Rio Minerals Limited published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 08:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,19 M -0,89 M -0,89 M
Net cash 2021 0,03 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13,5 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart ALTAN RIO MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Altan Rio Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Evan C. Jones Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bob Williams Chief Financial Officer
John Load Cecil Jones Executive Chairman
Keith D. Ross Vice President-Operations
James Harris Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTAN RIO MINERALS LIMITED185.71%10
NEWMONT CORPORATION-0.40%36 750
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-0.90%30 107
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-1.83%22 421
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.7.30%19 145
POLYUS0.00%15 203