ALTAREA : Combined General Meeting 8 June 2023 Report and Results of the votes on resolutions

Combined General Meeting of 8 June 2023

REPORT AND RESULTS OF THE VOTES ON RESOLUTIONS

The Combined General Meeting of Altarea shareholders was held on Thursday 8 June 2023 at 11 a.m. in the auditorium of the Company's registered office at 87 rue de Richelieu, 75002 Paris, chaired by Mr. Alain Taravella, representing the Management ("Gérance").

The committee of the meeting noted that the whole of the 876 shareholders present, represented or having voted by post at the General Meeting represented 17 732 522 shares with voting rights at the Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) and 17 732 022 shares with voting rights at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), i.e. a quorum of 87.37 % at the OGM and 87.36 % at the EGM.

All the resolutions submitted to the vote at the General Meeting were adopted. In particular, the shareholders have:

approved the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the 2022 financial year;

approved the appropriation of net income for 2022 and the distribution of a dividend of €10 per share, with an option to pay half the dividend (i.e. €5) in new shares in the Company. In view of the terms set by the General Meeting, the subscription price of the new shares for payment of the dividend is €95.81. The ex-dividend date is set for 12 June 2023 and payment (cash payment and, if the option is exercised, delivery of the new shares) will take place on 4 July 2023;

Alain Taravella's family group 1 has informed the Company that they intend to subscribe for all their rights within the limits of current stock market regulations on "excess acquisition speed", thereby reiterating their confidence in Altarea's ability to create value over the long term.

renewed all delegations of authority and financial authorisations granted to the Management to trade in the Company's shares and to carry out capital increases.

In view of the current situation in the property markets, the Management also gave an update on the roadmap presented at the time of its annual results, and set out its performance outlook, particularly for 2023.

A replay of the entire General Meeting, the presentation document displayed at the meeting, the detailed results of the vote on the resolutions and the 2023 remuneration policy as approved by the meeting are available on the Company's website ("Finance / General Meetings" section).