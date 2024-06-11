ALTAREA : Répartition fiscale du dividende 2023 (adopté par l'assemblée générale mixte du 5 juin 2024)

11 Jun 2024 18:25 CEST
ALTAREA
See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo
16165_1261931_Altarea__Rpartition_fiscale_dfinitive_du_dividende_2023_CP_11_06_2024.pdf
ALTAREA
Les Echos
ALTAREA
FR0000033219
ALTA
Euronext
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Altaréa SCA published this content on 11 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2024 16:33:09 UTC.