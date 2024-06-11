ALTAREA : Répartition fiscale du dividende 2023 (adopté par l'assemblée générale mixte du 5 juin 2024)

Altarea is the leading property developer in France. As both a developer and an investor, the Group operates in the three main property markets (Retail, Residential and Business property), leading major mixed-use urban renewal projects in France. The Group has the required expertise in each sector to design, develop, market and manage made-to-measure property products. In Retail, Altarea manages, at the end of 2023, a portfolio worth EUR 4.1 billion.