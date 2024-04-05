ALTAREIT : DECLARATION MENSUELLE DES OPERATIONS REALISEES PAR LA SOCIETE SUR SES PROPRES TITRES MARS 2024

05 Apr 2024 18:57 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

ALTAREIT

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1242847_Altareit__Dclaration_mensuelle_des_rachats_dactions__Mars_2024.pdf

Source

ALTAREIT

Provider

Les Echos

Company Name

ALTAREIT

ISIN

FR0000039216

Symbol

AREIT

Market

Euronext

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Altareit SCA published this content on 05 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2024 17:01:09 UTC.