ALTAREIT : DECLARATION MENSUELLE DES OPERATIONS REALISEES PAR LA SOCIETE SUR SES PROPRES TITRES MARS 2024

05 Apr 2024 18:57 CEST
ALTAREIT
See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo
16165_1242847_Altareit__Dclaration_mensuelle_des_rachats_dactions__Mars_2024.pdf
ALTAREIT
Les Echos
ALTAREIT
FR0000039216
AREIT
Euronext
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Altareit SCA published this content on 05 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2024 17:01:09 UTC.