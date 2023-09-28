September 28, 2023 at 10:18 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Altea Green Power Spa reported Thursday that it closed the half-year with a profit of EUR3.5 million, up triple digits from EUR1.2 million in the same period last year.

As of June 30, production value stood at EUR10.1 million from EUR7.5 million in 2022 and up 34 percent.

Ebitda is EUR5.2 million up triple digits from EUR1.8 million as of June 30, 2022.

Net financial debt is EUR1.4 million in debt from cash of EUR800,000 as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Altea Green Power trades in the red by 0.7 percent at EUR4.32 per share.

