(Alliance News) - Dxor Investments Srl, the controlling shareholder of Altea Green Power Spa, on Thursday successfully completed the sale of 750,000 ordinary shares, equivalent to 4.33 percent of the share capital, in order to enable Altea Green Power to have the minimum free float for access to Euronext STAR Milan as a result of the translisting process currently underway.

The shares were placed on the market through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure reserved for qualified investors in Italy and institutional investors abroad.

Altea Green Power trades in the green by 0.7 percent at EUR7.55 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

