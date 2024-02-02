(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Friday in Piazza Affari.

---------

WINNERS

----------

Destination Italia is advancing more than 10 percent, with new price at EUR0.95 per share, after 1.2 percent red in the previous session.

Edil Sanfelice marks a plus 8.1% at EUR3.59, updating its 52-week high at this price level.

----------

LOSERS

----------

High Quality Food is giving up 5.8 percent, with new price at EUR0.81 per share, in its third down session.

Altea Green Power is giving up 5.6 percent, with new price at EUR7.48 per share.

----------

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.