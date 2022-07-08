Altech Advanced Materials : Prelimimary half-year result as of 30.06.2022 - Loss amounting to more than half of the share capital

Public disclosure of inside information according to article 17 MAR

Altech Advanced Materials AG - Preliminary half-year results as of 30.06.2022

Loss amounting to more than half of the share capital.

Heidelberg (pta024/08.07.2022/18:30) - Altech Advanced Materials AG (FRA: AMA1) has closed its first half of the financial year 2022 (01.01.-30.06.2022) with an expected net loss for the year (individual financial statements in accordance with the German Commercial Code) of around 399 TEUR (comparative period: around -477 TEUR).

The preliminary result for the year includes personnel expenses of approximately 94 TEUR (comparison period: 96

TEUR) and other operating expenses of approximately 226 TEUR (comparison period: approximately 307 TEUR).

The financial result was around -73 TEUR (comparison period: around -73 TEUR).

Other operating expenses consist mainly of costs for capital market quotation and communication (89 TEUR), costs related to one of the members of the Management Board (60 TEUR), Supervisory Board remuneration (44 TEUR) and bookkeeping / audit costs (16 TEUR).

The preliminary balance sheet as of 30 June 2022 according to the German Commercial Code (HGB) shows equity of around EUR 2,773 TEUR (31 December 2021: 3,163 TEUR). This means that more than half of the company's share capital of 5,560 TEUR has been used up. The company will convene a general meeting in the near future.

In the forecast report of the last annual financial statement for 2022, the Executive Board assumed a loss of around 900 to 1,100 TEUR. The Executive Board maintains this forecast on the basis of the half-year result.

The aforementioned preliminary result is based on the preliminary assessment of the past first half of the 2022 financial year made by the Executive Board on 8 July 2022. The figures stated in this announcement are subject to the final preparation of the half-year financial statements.

The Board of Directors

About Altech Advanced Materials AG

Altech Advanced Materials AG (ISIN: DE000A2LQUJ6), headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is a holding company listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company's goal is to participate in the market for lithium-ion batteries and thus in the rapidly growing field of electromobility as well as in the expected market development for further applications of high-purity aluminium oxide (HPA).

Further information at: www.altechadvancedmaterials.com

Altech Advanced Materials AG

Board of Directors: Iggy Tan, Uwe Ahrens, Hansjörg Plaggemars Ziegelhäuser Landstrasse 3

69120 Heidelberg info@altechadvancedmaterials.comTel: + 49 6221 649 2482