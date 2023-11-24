EQS-Ad-hoc: Altech Advanced Materials AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Capital increase of EUR 3.6 million through the issue of 480,000 shares from authorized capital



24-Nov-2023 / 18:41 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Subscription price: EUR 7.60 per share

Backstop: Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft will acquire all new shares not subscribed or placed as part of the capital increase Heidelberg (24.11.2023/18:45) – The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Altech Advanced Materials AG ("AAM" or the "Company") (FRA: AMA1) resolved today to make use of the authorization in Section 5 (Authorized Capital 2022) of the Company's Articles of Association and to increase the Company's share capital from EUR 7,062,500.00 by EUR 480,000.00 to EUR 7,542,500.00 against cash contributions by issuing 480,000 new no-par value registered shares ("New Shares"). The New Shares will be issued at an issue price of EUR 1.00 per New Share and will carry full dividend rights from the beginning of the financial year in which they are issued ("Capital Increase"). The subscription price is EUR 7.60 per New Share, i.e. the total volume of the issue is EUR 3,648,000.



The shareholders are entitled to subscription rights for 240,000 New Shares. Shareholders' subscription rights will be excluded for 240,000 New Shares in order to grant the holders of the Company's 2023/2027 Convertible Bonds and the holders of the Company's 2023/2027 Warrants subscription rights to New Shares to the extent to which they are entitled under the terms and conditions of the Convertible Bonds and Warrants in the context of a capital increase with subscription rights. As part of the capital increase, the existing shareholders (ISIN DE000A31C3Y4 and ISIN DE000A31C3Z1), the holders of convertible bonds (ISIN DE000A30V6D9) and the holders of warrants (ISIN DE000A30V6E7) of the company (together the "beneficiaries") will therefore be granted subscription rights to the New Shares.



The subscription ratio for the New Shares for holders of shares (DE000A31C3Y4 and ISIN DE000A31C3Z1), convertible bonds (ISIN DE000A30V6D9) and warrants (ISIN DE000A30V6E7) is 29:1 (every twenty-nine existing shares, convertible bonds or warrants entitle the holder to subscribe to one New Share, whereby the subscription rights can be combined).



The company intends to set up subscription rights trading.



The subscription period is expected to run from November 30, 2023 to December 14, 2023 (inclusive).



The company's listed shares are expected to be quoted "ex subscription rights" from Thursday, November 30, 2023.

The company grants the beneficiaries of all three classes of securities an oversubscription option. New shares that are not allocated to the beneficiaries on the basis of the subscription right or as part of the oversubscription option can be freely utilized by the Management Board. The company has also concluded a backstop agreement with Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft.

The claim for delivery of New Shares shall be fulfilled in the form of delivery of existing shares admitted to trading on the stock exchange with ISIN DE000A31C3Y4, which are provided by a shareholder as part of a securities lending transaction, promptly after the registration of the implementation of the capital increase in the commercial register.



The capital increase will be published in accordance with Section 3 No. 1 WpPG in conjunction with. Art. 3 para. 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 ("Prospectus Regulation") without a prospectus.



The Board of Directors



Explanations



With the implementation of the capital increase, the company expects a cash inflow of around EUR 3.6 million and intends to meet its planned capital requirements by the end of 2024. The aim is to finance the two projects Cerenergy and Silumina Anodes in the course of 2024, so that the potential capital requirements for the implementation of these projects should be transparent in the course of 2024. Against this backdrop, it is in the company's interest to expand AAM's shareholder base.



About Altech Advanced Materials AG



Altech Advanced Materials AG (ISIN: DE000A31C3Y4 and DE000A31C3Z1), based in Frankfurt am Main, is a holding company listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The company's aim is to participate in the market for solid-state batteries for stationary battery use with CERENERGY®.

Another focus is on lithium-ion batteries. An innovative anode material based on high-purity aluminum oxide (HPA) - Silumina Anodes™ - is intended to significantly increase the performance of this battery for electromobility.



Further information can be found at: www.altechadvancedmaterials.com



Altech Advanced Materials AG



Board of Directors: Iggy Tan, Uwe Ahrens, Hansjörg Plaggemars

Ziegelhäuser Landstraße 3

69120 Heidelberg

info@altechadvancedmaterials.com

Tel: + 49 6221 649 2482

www.altechadvancedmaterials.com



Press contact

Ralf Droz / Doron Kaufmann, edicto GmbH

Tel: +49 (0) 69 905505-54

E-Mail: AltechAdvancedMaterials@edicto.de

