Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) advises that an interview featuring Chief Financial Officer Mr Martin Stein with The Market Herald is now available for viewing.In the interview, Martin discusses Altech's Entitlement Offer to all shareholders of 1 New Share for every 8 Shares held at an issue price of $0.07 per share, why the Entitlement Offer is being undertaken and where the funds raised are to be used. Martin also discusses the progress of the CERENERGY(R) sodium-chloride solid state battery joint venture with Fraunhofer. Martin also outlines Altech's environmental and social footprint of the CERENERGY(R) project, and how Altech is racing to get its CERENERGY(R) battery product to the very lucrative grid storage battery market.To watch the interview, please visit:





Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.



The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.





