  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Altech Batteries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATC   AU000000ATC9

ALTECH BATTERIES LIMITED

(ATC)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:47:24 2023-04-16 pm EDT
0.1125 AUD   -2.17%
04/16Video : Altech Batteries Ltd Investor Presentation by CEO Singapore Conference
AW
04/14Altech - great progress at german silumina anodestm pilot plant
AQ
04/13Altech Batteries Ltd Progress Update Silumina Anodes Pilot Plant
AW
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VIDEO: Altech Batteries Ltd Investor Presentation by CEO Singapore Conference

04/16/2023 | 10:30pm EDT
Investor Presentation by CEO Singapore Conference

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to provide a YouTube link of its CEO's, Mr Iggy Tan, investor presentation at the inaugural Future Facing Commodities Conference, held in Singapore on 4-6 April 2023.

Shareholders of the Company are invited to watch the presentation on the link below.
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/57U7H4O8

Altech Batteries Interactive Investor Hub

Engage with Altech directly by asking questions, watching video summaries and seeing what other shareholders have to say about this, as well as past announcements, at our Investor Hub https://investorhub.altechgroup.com



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.



Source:
Altech Batteries Ltd



Contact:

Corporate
Iggy Tan
Managing Director
Altech Chemicals Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechchemicals.com 

Martin Stein
Chief Financial Officer
Altech Chemicals Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechchemicals.com

© ABN Newswire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -5,73 M -3,84 M -3,84 M
Net cash 2022 10,8 M 7,26 M 7,26 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,68x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 164 M 110 M 110 M
EV / Sales 2021 69 934x
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 63,6%
Chart ALTECH BATTERIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Altech Batteries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTECH BATTERIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ignatius Kim-Seng Tan Managing Director & Director
Martin Stein Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Luke Frederick Atkins Non-Executive Chairman
Jing Yuan Liu General Manager-Operations & Marketing
Peter J. Bailey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTECH BATTERIES LIMITED45.57%110
NORSK HYDRO ASA9.47%15 708
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED38.55%14 549
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-10.84%11 455
ALCOA CORPORATION-11.15%7 206
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD22.99%6 030
