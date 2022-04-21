Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Altech Chemicals Limited
  News
  Summary
    ATC   AU000000ATC9

ALTECH CHEMICALS LIMITED

(ATC)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/21 02:10:29 am EDT
0.0850 AUD   -9.57%
04/20Altech - outstanding preliminary feasibility study for silumina anodestm battery materials project
AQ
04/19ALTECH CHEMICALS : - Outstanding PFS for Silumina Anodes Project
PU
04/19ALTECH CHEMICALS LTD (ASX : ATC) Outstanding PFS for Silumina Anodes Project
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Altech Chemicals : Application for quotation of securities - ATC

04/21/2022 | 04:05am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

ALTECH CHEMICALS LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday April 21, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

ATC

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

91,942

21/04/2022

be quoted

ASX +security

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity ALTECH CHEMICALS LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code ATC

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 21/4/2022

Registration number 45125301206

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ATCOB : OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAY-2022

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

ATC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

21/4/2022

21/4/2022

91,942

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date 21/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 91,942

onlyFor personal use

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quotedWhat is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.08000000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Altech Chemicals Limited published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 08:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 2,33 M 1,73 M 1,73 M
Net cash 2021 6,64 M 4,95 M 4,95 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 131 M 97,6 M 97,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 37,1x
EV / Sales 2021 69 934x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart ALTECH CHEMICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Altech Chemicals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTECH CHEMICALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ignatius Kim-Seng Tan Managing Director & Director
Martin Stein Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Luke Frederick Atkins Non-Executive Chairman
Jingyuan Liu General Manager-Operations & Marketing
Peter J. Bailey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTECH CHEMICALS LIMITED-21.67%98
NORSK HYDRO ASA29.46%21 035
ALCOA CORPORATION45.90%15 967
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED14.58%15 756
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED9.74%14 018
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD50.28%5 225