Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Altech Chemicals Limited    ATC   AU000000ATC9

ALTECH CHEMICALS LIMITED

(ATC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altech Chemicals Ltd Battery Materials HPA Coating Plant PFS Commenced

03/23/2021 | 06:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Battery Materials HPA Coating Plant PFS Commenced

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to advise that its 75% owned German subsidiary, Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG) has commenced the pre-feasibility study (PFS) for construction of a battery materials high purity alumina (HPA) coating plant in Saxony, Germany.

The PFS will assume a phase 1 coating plant designed with the capacity to coat 10,000tpa (35tpd) of anode graphite, using Altech's alumina coating technology. The design capacity has been derived from a forecast of European lithium-ion battery plant production capacity that is estimated at ~500 GWh/a by 2025 (see Figure 1*). Based on this forecast the total amount of graphite expected to be required for anode production in Europe is ~500,000tpa when all of the planned lithium-ion battery plants' reach full production. However, in determining the size of the coating plant for the PFS, AIG has conservatively assumed that only 50% of the forecast lithium-ion battery plants' will eventuate, and as such the proposed coating plant capacity of 10,000tpa would represent 4% of the overall forecast European market for anode graphite. The lay-out of the proposed coating plant at the proposed site, the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park in Saxony, Germany will be such that it would allow for the construction of additional materials coating capacity in the future, such as a silicon coating plant and/or additional graphite coating capacity.

The study will assume the use of 100% renewable power from the local grid with some minor on-site solar generation for buildings. The design will target green project status. It is planned that once the PFS is completed, the project will be accessed for green accreditation by the Centre of International Climate and Environmental Research (CICERO), Norway.

Battery Material Coating process

The battery material coating process consists of four stages (see Figure 2*). Stage 1 is a HPA precursor production step using an alternative aluminium feedstock. It will be assumed that the HPA precursor would ultimately be supplied from Altech's HPA plant in Johor, Malaysia once operational. The option for an alternate initial precursor supply will allow the coating plant to have a development timeframe that is independent of Johor.

Stage 2 of the process is the receival of the anode battery material (graphite or silicon) in bulk bags or drums. The next step is the HPA nano layer coating process which will take place in the coating section of the plant - this is the proprietary technology that Altech has developed. The last stage in the process is finalisation of the coated material, which is then packaged in either bulk bags or drums for shipment to end users.

Background

HPA is commonly applied as a coating on the separator sheets used within a lithium-ion battery, as alumina coated separators improve battery performance, durability and overall safety. However, evolving demand for alumina within the anode component of the lithium-ion battery has been identified because of the potential positive impacts that alumina coated graphite and silicon particles may have on lithium-ion battery life and performance.

Lithium-ion battery anodes are typically composed of graphite, with some batteries currently incorporating small amounts of silicon. In a lithium-ion battery, lithium ion losses initially present as inactive layers that form during the very first battery charge cycle, the losses then compound with each subsequent battery usage cycle. Typically around 8% of lithium ions are lost during the very first battery charge cycle. This "first cycle capacity loss" or "first-cycle irreversibility" is a long recognised but as yet poorly resolved limitation that has plagued rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/923OP532



About Altech Chemicals Ltd:

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.

HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.



Source:
Altech Chemicals Ltd



Contact:

Corporate
Iggy Tan
Managing Director
Altech Chemicals Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechchemicals.com 

Shane Volk
Company Secretary
Altech Chemicals Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechchemicals.com

Investor Relations (Europe)
Kai Hoffmann
Soar Financial Partners
Tel: +49-69-175-548320
Email: hoffmann@soarfinancial.com

© ABN Newswire 2021
All news about ALTECH CHEMICALS LIMITED
03/15ALTECH CHEMICALS  : - breakthrough silicon alumina coating development
AQ
03/15Altech Chemicals Ltd Half Yearly Report and Accounts
AW
03/14ALTECH CHEMICALS LTD (ASX : ATC) Breakthrough Silicon Alumina Coating Developmen..
AQ
03/09Battery Tests Confirm Graphite Alumina Coating Technology - Key to Lithium-I..
AW
03/08ALTECH CHEMICALS  : - Encouraging Phase 1 Battery Performance Tests
AQ
03/08Altech Chemicals Completes Phase 1 Study on Alumina-Coated Batteries
MT
03/07Altech Chemicals Ltd Encouraging Phase 1 Battery Performance Tests
AW
03/04ALTECH CHEMICALS  : - Updated Corporate Video
AQ
03/03ALTECH CHEMICALS LTD (ASX : ATC) Updated Corporate Video
AQ
02/17ALTECH CHEMICALS  : Access to altech's presentation livestream at riu explorers ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,92  0,70  0,70 
Net income 2020 -3,52 M -2,68 M -2,68 M
Net cash 2020 0,83 M 0,63 M 0,63 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,01x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 84,9 M 65,1 M 64,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 37 138 623x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart ALTECH CHEMICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Altech Chemicals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTECH CHEMICALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ignatius Kim-Seng Tan Managing Director & Director
Shane Raymond Volk Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Luke Frederick Atkins Non-Executive Chairman
Jingyuan Liu General Manager-Operations & Marketing
Peter J. Bailey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALTECH CHEMICALS LIMITED83.33%61
NORSK HYDRO ASA29.90%12 562
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED22.99%11 226
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED37.86%10 228
ALCOA CORPORATION32.02%5 781
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY2.88%5 475
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ