Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Altech Chemicals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATC   AU000000ATC9

ALTECH CHEMICALS LIMITED

(ATC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/17
0.099 AUD   -1.00%
05:56pAltech Chemicals Ltd Green Credentials of German Battery Materials Plant
AW
05:12pALTECH CHEMICALS : - Corporate Presentation
PU
11/16Altech Chemicals Ltd Online Investor Webinar and Broker Update
AW
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altech Chemicals Ltd Green Credentials of German Battery Materials Plant

11/17/2021 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Green Credentials of German Battery Materials Plant

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to report on the green credentials assessment that has recently been completed for a battery materials coating plant that is subject to a preliminary feasibility study (PFS) currently being finalised by Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG), a 75% owned subsidiary of Altech.

As part of the PFS, AIG has concluded a detailed carbon dioxide (CO2) footprint assessment for a battery materials coating plant with a capacity of 10,000tpa. The plant would be located at the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park, Saxony, Germany and has been designed with a specific focus on minimising environmental impact, and in accordance with prevailing German, European and International environmental standards. The plant design would also satisfy the Equator Principles that any future potential project lender would require be met.

The assessment took into account various environmentally friendly design features such as a hydrochloric acid recovery package whereby close to 100% of the acid is recovered and recycled, and the use of 100% green electricity generated from renewable sources. It was also assumed that the plant's proposed end product, alumina coated silicon, when incorporated with graphite anode battery material would result in an increase in lithium-ion battery energy storage capacity. This extra capacity would transpire into a lower CO2 footprint battery when compared to the incumbent lithium-ion battery using a graphite only anode. This part of the assessment determined that coated silicon anode material could result in a CO2 emissions reduction of ~19% where 5% coated silicon is used in a battery anode, up to a ~ 52% reduction if 20% coated silicon was used.

Following this positive environmental assessment, AIG has now engaged the Centre of International Climate and Environmental Research (CICERO) in Norway to conduct an independent evaluation of the project and provide an accreditation status. A similar process was undertaken by CICERO for Altech's Johor HPA plant (refer to ASX Announcement on 20 May 2020).

To view the latest Corporate Presentation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/HN4PG59O



About Altech Chemicals Ltd:

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.

HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.



Source:
Altech Chemicals Ltd



Contact:

Corporate
Iggy Tan
Managing Director
Altech Chemicals Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechchemicals.com 

Shane Volk
Company Secretary
Altech Chemicals Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechchemicals.com

Investor Relations (Europe)
Kai Hoffmann
Soar Financial Partners
Tel: +49-69-175-548320
Email: hoffmann@soarfinancial.com

© ABN Newswire 2021
All news about ALTECH CHEMICALS LIMITED
05:56pAltech Chemicals Ltd Green Credentials of German Battery Materials Plant
AW
05:12pALTECH CHEMICALS : - Corporate Presentation
PU
11/16Altech Chemicals Ltd Online Investor Webinar and Broker Update
AW
11/16ALTECH CHEMICALS : Application for quotation of securities - ATC
PU
11/10Application for quotation of securities - ATC
PU
11/01ALTECH CHEMICALS LTD (ASX : ATC) Annual Report
AQ
10/28ALTECH CHEMICALS LTD (ASX : ATC) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
10/13ALTECH CHEMICALS : - halloysite discovered at kerrigan kaolin deposit
AQ
10/13ALTECH CHEMICALS : Discovers Halloysite Mineralization at Kerrigan Deposit
MT
10/12Altech Chemicals Ltd Halloysite Discovery at Kerrigan Kaolin Deposit
AW
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 2,33 M 1,69 M 1,69 M
Net cash 2021 6,64 M 4,83 M 4,83 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 127 M 92,7 M 92,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 37,1x
EV / Sales 2021 69 934x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart ALTECH CHEMICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Altech Chemicals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTECH CHEMICALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ignatius Kim-Seng Tan Managing Director & Director
Martin Stein Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary
Luke Frederick Atkins Non-Executive Chairman
Jingyuan Liu General Manager-Operations & Marketing
Peter J. Bailey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTECH CHEMICALS LIMITED175.00%95
NORSK HYDRO ASA53.84%14 804
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED85.16%13 329
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED46.35%12 695
ALCOA CORPORATION109.11%9 473
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL11.54%6 129