Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Altech Chemicals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATC   AU000000ATC9

ALTECH CHEMICALS LIMITED

(ATC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altech Chemicals Ltd HPA Project Finance Update

03/07/2022 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
HPA Project Finance Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to provide an update on the proposed ~US$144 million listed green bond offering and additional project equity, which in combination would provide the balance of funds required for the recommencement of construction of its Malaysian high purity alumina (HPA) project.

Green Bond

Altech continues to work with London based structuring agent Bedford Row Capital Plc (Bedford Row) and Perth based Bluemount Capital (WA) Pty Ltd (Bluemount) to finalise its green bond offering. Project financial, legal, environmental, social & governance (ESG) due diligence has successfully concluded, and legal counsel from various jurisdictions have also completed their respective reviews of documentation. An initial bond offering "reach out" phase to potential subscribers was recently completed and more than 80 groups registering interest to receive the offering documents. Access to the project data room has been provided to a number of these groups for detailed due diligence and potential subscriber due diligence is ongoing. Detailed presentations and individual discussions are being scheduled on request, and these are expected to continue for some time.

Altech is aiming to raise US$144m from the bond issue (Series 2021-F3 Notes), of which US$100m will be used as secondary debt for construction of its Johor HPA plant with the balance of US$44m to service bond interest during the HPA plant's construction phase. The bonds would be issued by Sustainable Capital Plc, a company incorporated in United Kingdom as a dedicated green bond issuance platform (www.sustainablecapitalplc.com). In terms of security, the bonds will be subordinate to the senior project finance of US$190m that is committed from German government owned KfW IPEX-Bank.

Project Equity

In parallel with the bond offering, Altech is progressing the additional equity component of its HPA project funding requirement. US based global investment bank DelMorgan & Co. (Del Morgan) was appointed by Altech in mid-2021 to manage this process for potential North American investors. Del Morgan is a specialised investment bank that has over $300 billion of successful transactions across 75 countries. The Bank has experience over the last 30 years, successfully concluding various project funding transactions around the globe.

In late 2021, DelMorgan completed its detailed project familiarisation and due diligence process and it recently commenced a targeted marketing and reach out process to potential equity investors.

Distribution of comprehensive corporate presentation packs is now underway, and Altech is conducting detailed briefings to potential subscribers, as requested. Also, as with the green bond offering, project data room access has been provided to a number of interested parties to assist them with their respective due diligence activities. Altech is aiming to identify a 49% equity partner to provide US$100m of equity funding as a project level investment.



About Altech Chemicals Ltd:

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.

HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.



Source:
Altech Chemicals Ltd



Contact:

Corporate
Iggy Tan
Managing Director
Altech Chemicals Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechchemicals.com 

Shane Volk
Company Secretary
Altech Chemicals Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechchemicals.com

Investor Relations (Europe)
Kai Hoffmann
Soar Financial Partners
Tel: +49-69-175-548320
Email: hoffmann@soarfinancial.com

© ABN Newswire 2022
All news about ALTECH CHEMICALS LIMITED
05:38pAltech Chemicals Ltd HPA Project Finance Update
AW
02/15Altech - kuttner engineering awarded german battery materials pilot plant engineering c..
AQ
02/14ALTECH CHEMICALS : Application for quotation of securities - ATC
PU
02/14Altech Chemicals Appoints Contractor for German Battery Materials Coating Pilot Plant; ..
MT
02/14ALTECH CHEMICALS LTD (ASX : ATC) Battery Materials Pilot Plant Engineer Appointed
AQ
02/14KÜTtner Gmbh & Co. Kg Wins Contract for Final Plant Engineering of the Battery Material..
CI
02/04ALTECH CHEMICALS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ATC
PU
02/01Altech - german battery materials pilot plant design completed
AQ
02/01Altech Chemicals Completes Preliminary Design for German Pilot Plant
MT
01/31VIDEO : Altech Chemicals Ltd Battery Materials Pilot Plant Design Completed
AW
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 2,33 M 1,70 M 1,70 M
Net cash 2021 6,64 M 4,87 M 4,87 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 131 M 95,9 M 95,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 37,1x
EV / Sales 2021 69 934x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 67,4%
Chart ALTECH CHEMICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Altech Chemicals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTECH CHEMICALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ignatius Kim-Seng Tan Managing Director & Director
Martin Stein Chief Financial Officer
Luke Frederick Atkins Non-Executive Chairman
Jingyuan Liu General Manager-Operations & Marketing
Peter J. Bailey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTECH CHEMICALS LIMITED-19.17%99
NORSK HYDRO ASA26.58%20 092
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED33.41%17 618
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED30.32%16 970
ALCOA CORPORATION52.17%16 809
HENAN SHENHUO COAL & POWER CO.,LTD62.05%5 169