Altech Chemicals Ltd Silumina Anodes Project Update

The Company recently announced late last year its game-changing technology of incorporating highcapacity high-purity alumina coated silicon and graphite in lithium-ion batteries, and recently completed a Preliminary Feasibility Study for the construction of a 10,000tpa Silumina AnodesTM plant in Saxony, Germany, that includes a NPV of US$507M.The Company is in the race to get its patented technology to market. To support the development, Altech has commenced construction of a pilot plant adjacent to the proposed project site to enable the qualification process for its Silumina AnodesTM product.



The pilot plant will produce 120kg per day of the Silumina AnodesTM product, which will then be provided to selected potential end users for product testing.



The pilot plant implementation is well underway and progressing to the expected timeframe. Procurement of pilot plant equipment is well advanced, with all long lead equipment already ordered. The pilot plant will be housed in an existing building in Dock3 at Schwarze Pumpe, and required building modifications and panel installation commenced in July 2022 in preparation for pilot plant construction to commence in October 2022. Detailed design is drawing to a close, with the Kuttner Engineering team focusing on the development of commissioning and operational documentation. The Company is pleased with the progress to date and preparing for pre-commissioning of the wet circuit when key equipment arrives.



In anticipation of the pilot plant commissioning, Altech have commenced the Silumina AnodesTM 10,000 tpa Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) ahead of schedule. The DFS will run in parallel with the pilot plant construction, with the Kuttner Engineering detailed design team transferring to the DFS study. The mass and energy balance from the PFS is currently being validated, with minor changes to the process design simplifying the process in certain areas. Once the final process design is finalised, process flow diagrams (PFDs) and piping and instrument diagrams (PIDs) will be established. Equipment specifications will be finalised and contact with specialized suppliers for firm and final quotes will begin. The Kuttner Engineering DFS team is in place and performing well.



Other Site Update - Visit by German Chancellor



German Federal Chancellor HE Olaf Scholz visited the Schwarze Pumpe site in Saxony, Germany, heading a special delegation to boost economic development in this region. Schwarze Pumpe is the site of Altech's Silumina AnodesTM battery materials project. The delegation included three State Prime Ministers, being Mr Michael Kretschmer of Saxony, Mr Dietmar Woidke of Brandenburg, Mr Reiner Haseloff of SaxonyAnhalt, as well as the special State Minister for Eastern States Industrial / Economic Development Mr Carsten Schneider. Altech's Silumina AnodesTM project was briefly introduced to the Chancellor by Altech's German Managing Director Mr Uwe Ahrens.



During the delegation meeting, Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with the State Ministers of Saxony, SaxonyAnhalt and Brandenburg. The visit to the Dock3 incubator centre in the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park, where Altech's Silumina AnodesTM project is situated, was in relation to an interim assessment of structural strengthening within the east German coal regions, and to develop the Government's continuing support for these regions. Following his meeting with the State Ministers, Chancellor Scholz drew a positive interim assessment of structural strengthening within these regions over the next two years. Chancellor Scholz was impressed by the results achieved so far and by the projects being developed within the regions. The exchange with the Chancellor, State Ministers and the East Representative of the Federal Government, Mr Carsten Schneider, was significant for Altech. The Company's Silumina AnodesTM project relates to higher battery efficiency for the German electric vehicle industry. For Chancellor Scholz, reliable and safe energy production in Germany is of the utmost importance for the future. Energy security remains a significant concern within Germany and represents a key focus of the Government.



The Federal Government, and German politics as a whole, is responsible for the promised investments of EUR40 billion to these regions and industries. This represents the largest federal investments in Germany, said Mr Schneider, East Representative of the Federal Government.



Altech is currently progressing with applications for various federal and state grants under the battery development program, as well as other infrastructure and regional financial support programs, in relation to the Silumina AnodesTM project, within the framework of the European Battery Alliance, Structural Development Funds and other special programs initiated by the Federal State of Germany.



Altech's Silumina AnodesTM game changing technology is considered as a key project for industrial development for the State of Saxony, as well as Germany at large. The growing interest in Altech's Silumina AnodesTM product by the European battery and car industry has led to higher political interest, and more importantly, political and economic support.



Altech has been invited to present its technology and Silumina AnodesTM project to the Federal Government of Germany through its Special Task Force of the Chancellery, led by Mr. Carsten Schneider, Minister of State and Federal Government Commissioner for East Germany.



Altech's German Managing Director Mr Uwe Ahrens stated "With the blessing of the German Chancellor, as well as with the State Minister, Altech looks forward to significant support for the Silumina AnodesTM project in Schwarze Pumpe. It is pleasing to be able to present Altech's projects to the Chancellery in Berlin, and I am very much looking forward to it and am optimistic for the outcome".



