Altech Chemicals Ltd Strategic Partnership Silumina Anodes Qualification

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Ltd (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to announce that it has executed a framework agreement with leading German institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("IKTS"), as a strategic partner to expedite the testing and qualification process for the Company's Silumina AnodesTM product.



IKTS boasts labs, technical centres with outstanding equipment at its sites in Dresden (Saxony), Hermsdorf (Thuringia) and several other sites in Germany. IKTS is considered as one of, if not the leading know-how and research centre for battery materials in the world . IKTS recently opened their Battery Innovation and Technology Center (BITC) in Arnstadt.



The main objective of the strategic partnership is for IKTS to independently test the long-term performance of Altech's Silumina AnodesTM battery material in various battery applications. IKTS, through its extensive lithium-ion battery research and network of partners, will be able provide extensive performance testing of various types of battery applications that will assist the qualification process of the Silumina AnodesTM product for potential customers.



Altech is well funded to complete a pilot plant adjacent to its industrial site in Saxony, Germany, in order to supply commercial samples to potential downstream customers and for the qualification process.



Altech recently completed a pre-feasibility study for a 10,000 tpa Silumina AnodesTM plant in Germany. The Company's silicon graphite composite product not only achieves a much higher energy capacity than the conventional graphite anode, it is also stable during the life of the battery. The Company announced in late 2021 that it had achieved a 30% higher energy battery with improved cyclability or battery life, and is now in the process of commercial development.



With a capital investment of only US$95 million, the pre-feasibility study for the project returns a net present value of US$507 million, with yearly net free cash generated of US$63 million. The internal rate of return of the project is estimated at a very attractive 40%. Altech is quickly advancing the project to the next stage of development.



The Company is well positioned to dramatically reduce supply risks by positioning its operation in Germany and sourcing its graphite and silicon feedstock from European suppliers.



During the recent crisis in Europe forcing supply chain pressures and rising energy prices, it has demonstrated the importance of European material supply for European battery and EV makers. The manufacturing supply risks are becoming increasingly evident, and more focus will be placed on European supply.



Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.



HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.





