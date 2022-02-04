Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Altech Chemicals Limited
  News
  Summary
    ATC   AU000000ATC9

ALTECH CHEMICALS LIMITED

(ATC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altech Chemicals : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ATC

02/04/2022 | 01:26am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

ALTECH CHEMICALS LTD

Date of this announcement

Friday February 04, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Employee Performance Rights

5,750,000

01/02/2022

to be confirmed

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

ALTECH CHEMICALS LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

45125301206

1.3

ASX issuer code

ATC

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

4/2/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Employee Performance Rights

+Security type

ISIN code

Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

1/2/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Shane Raymond Volk

Shane Raymond Volk

Martin Stein

Martin Stein

Number of +securities

1,000,000

1,000,000

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

https://www.altechchemicals.com/sites/altechchemicals.com/files/asx-announcements/61057900.pdf

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://www.altechchemicals.com/sites/altechchemicals.com/files/asx-announcements/61057900.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Vesting Conditions of the Performance Rights

50% of the Performance Rights will vest upon successful funding of the HPA project and the first anniversary date of the issue of the Performance Rights; and

50% of the Performance Rights will vest upon sale of the first tonne of HPA product, and confirmation that the plant is operating at a steady state of production (plant is stable and producing at a constant rate), and the third anniversary date of the issue of the Performance Rights.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

5,750,000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Altech Chemicals Limited published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 06:25:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
