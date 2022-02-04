Altech Chemicals : Notification regarding unquoted securities - ATC
Announcement Summary
Entity name
ALTECH CHEMICALS LTD
Date of this announcement
Friday February 04, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
Employee Performance Rights
5,750,000
01/02/2022
to be confirmed
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
ALTECH CHEMICALS LTD
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
45125301206
1.3
ASX issuer code
ATC
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
4/2/2022
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Employee Performance Rights
+Security type
ISIN code
Other
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
1/2/2022
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Shane Raymond Volk
Shane Raymond Volk
Martin Stein
Martin Stein
Number of +securities
1,000,000
1,000,000
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.
https://www.altechchemicals.com/sites/altechchemicals.com/files/asx-announcements/61057900.pdf
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://www.altechchemicals.com/sites/altechchemicals.com/files/asx-announcements/61057900.pdf
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Vesting Conditions of the Performance Rights
50% of the Performance Rights will vest upon successful funding of the HPA project and the first anniversary date of the issue of the Performance Rights; and
50% of the Performance Rights will vest upon sale of the first tonne of HPA product, and confirmation that the plant is operating at a steady state of production (plant is stable and producing at a constant rate), and the third anniversary date of the issue of the Performance Rights.
Issue details
Number of +securities
5,750,000
