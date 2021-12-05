Altech Chemicals : - Share Purchase Plan

6 December 2021

Dear Fellow Shareholder,

SHARE PURCHASE PLAN OFFER

It is a great pleasure to invite you to participate in the Company's December 2021 Share Purchase Plan (SPP).

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX: ATC, "Altech" or "Company") has recently completed a placement that was conducted in-house. The Company is pleased to advise shareholders that it raised a total amount under the placement of $8,128,506 via the issue of 77,414,345 fully paid shares at 10.7 cents per share.

The Company will utilise the placement funds, and is seeking additional funds pursuant to this SPP, to further develop its downstream alumina coated battery materials business which could be a game-changer for the electric vehicle battery market. Altech intends to allocate funds raised from the placement, as well as this SPP, to the acquisition of land to house a battery materials coating pilot plant in Germany, construction of the pilot plant, completion of a Preliminary Feasibility Study in relation to a 10,000 tpa battery materials coating plant to be housed on the same land in Germany as the pilot plant, and completion of a Definitive Feasibility Study in relation to the 10,000 tpa battery materials coating plant.

Altech's alumina coating technology is successful on both silicon and graphite particles, typical of those used in the anode of lithium-ion batteries, particularly within the burgeoning electric vehicle industry. This technology aims to improve the battery life and performance. On 25 November 2021, the Company announced a very exciting and significant breakthrough in lithium-ion battery technology achieved by its research and development laboratory located in Perth, Western Australia which was well received by the market. After almost 12 months of challenging work, Altech has finally "cracked the silicon barrier" and successfully produced and tested a series of lithium-ion battery anode materials that have ~30% higher retention capacity compared to conventional lithium- ion battery anode materials. To achieve its breakthrough, Altech successfully combined silicon particles that had been treated with its innovative proprietary technology, with regular battery grade graphite particles, to produce a lithium-ion battery electrode containing a composite graphite / silicon anode. When energised, these materials held 30% more capacity compared to a conventional graphite only anode material. The previously unresolved obstacles for using silicon in lithium-ion battery anodes were silicon particle swelling; prohibitive first-cycle-capacity-loss of up to 50%; and rapid battery degradation each charge and discharge cycle, were resolved during the laboratory testing of Altech's composite graphite/silicon batteries. Importantly, the Altech batteries demonstrated extremely good stability and cycling performance over extended periods.

The lithium-ion battery industry has recognised that the required step change to increase lithium-ion battery energy density and reduced costs is to introduce silicon in battery anodes, as silicon has ~ ten times the energy retention capacity compared to graphite. Silicon metal has been identified as the most promising anode material for the next generation of lithium-ion batteries. However, until now silicon was unable to be used in commercial lithium-ion batteries due to two critical drawbacks. Firstly, silicon particles expand by up to 300% in volume during battery charge, causing particle swelling, fracturing and ultimately battery failure. The second challenge is that silicon deactivates a high percentage of the lithium ions in a battery. Lithium ions are rendered inactive by the silicon, immediately reducing battery performance and life. The industry has been in the race to crack the silicon barrier.

As Tesla's Elon Musk alludes to, silicon oxide-based solutions should be the advanced anode of choice for mainstream battery producers today, and they should be expected to dominate the market over the next five to seven years.