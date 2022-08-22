Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. NORDIC GROWTH MARKET
  5. Alteco Medical AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALTE   SE0005620408

ALTECO MEDICAL AB

(ALTE)
End-of-day quote NORDIC GROWTH MARKET  -  2022-08-18
0.8400 SEK   +12.00%
ALTECO MEDICAL : BTC Health to distribute Alteco LPS Adsorber in Australia and New Zealand
PU
08/08ALTECO MEDICAL : Distributor in Chile
PU
06/01ALTECO MEDICAL : Distributorship for Alteco LPS Adsorber signed in Panama and Iraq
PU
Summary 
Summary

Alteco Medical : BTC Health to distribute Alteco LPS Adsorber in Australia and New Zealand

08/22/2022 | 03:46am EDT
Alteco Medical AB has entered into a distribution agreement with BTC Health, who is now appointed exclusive distributor for Alteco LPS Adsorber in Australia and New Zealand.

BTC Health specialize in medical devices for critical care in public and private hospitals. Dr. Richard Treagus, chairman of the board of BTC Health, comments:

- We think that the Alteco LPS Adsorber is an innovative product with potential to make a real difference for patient oucomes. It is a great addition to our growing product portfolio, and our sales team is well positioned within the intensive care segment to support the upcoming market introduction of the Alteco LPS Adsorber.

About BTC Health

BTC Speciality Health partners with suppliers from around the globe. With its experienced team and world-class capabilities the company combines the expertise and capacity necessary for the effective promotion and distribution of specialised medical products in public and private hospitals. BTC Specialty Health is committed to strong organic growth, delivering best in class customer service, clinical education and superior patient outcomes.

Sepsis in Australia

More than 55,000 Australians suffer from sepsis every year, and in 2017 there were more than 8,700 sepsis-related deaths. The cost of sepsis is estimated to $800 million per year in the ICU alone, but the total financial burden to the healthcare system probably exceeds AU$1.5 billion.1,2

In June 2022, the Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Health Care in partnership with The George Institute for Global Health launched a Sepsis Clinical Care Standard. The objective is to improve the delivery of sepsis care in Australia, including timely recognition of sepsis.3

References

  1. Sepsis clinical care standard, https://www.safetyandquality.gov.au/standards/clinical-care-standards/sepsis-clinical-care-standard#contents-of-the-standard-and-resources
  2. Stopping sepsis: a national action plan, A health policy report December 2017, https://www.georgeinstitute.org.au/sites/default/files/documents/stopping-sepsis-national-action-plan.pdf
  3. New standard is a 'game changer' that will ensure healthcare workers recognise sepsis as a medical emergency, https://www.georgeinstitute.org/media-releases/new-standard-is-a-game-changer-that-will-ensure-healthcare-workers-recognise-sepsis

Disclaimer

Alteco Medical AB published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 07:45:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
