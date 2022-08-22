Alteco Medical : BTC Health to distribute Alteco LPS Adsorber in Australia and New Zealand

Alteco Medical AB has entered into a distribution agreement with BTC Health, who is now appointed exclusive distributor for Alteco LPS Adsorber in Australia and New Zealand.

BTC Health specialize in medical devices for critical care in public and private hospitals. Dr. Richard Treagus, chairman of the board of BTC Health, comments:

- We think that the Alteco LPS Adsorber is an innovative product with potential to make a real difference for patient oucomes. It is a great addition to our growing product portfolio, and our sales team is well positioned within the intensive care segment to support the upcoming market introduction of the Alteco LPS Adsorber.

About BTC Health

BTC Speciality Health partners with suppliers from around the globe. With its experienced team and world-class capabilities the company combines the expertise and capacity necessary for the effective promotion and distribution of specialised medical products in public and private hospitals. BTC Specialty Health is committed to strong organic growth, delivering best in class customer service, clinical education and superior patient outcomes.

Sepsis in Australia

More than 55,000 Australians suffer from sepsis every year, and in 2017 there were more than 8,700 sepsis-related deaths. The cost of sepsis is estimated to $800 million per year in the ICU alone, but the total financial burden to the healthcare system probably exceeds AU$1.5 billion.1,2

In June 2022, the Australian Commission on Safety and Quality in Health Care in partnership with The George Institute for Global Health launched a Sepsis Clinical Care Standard. The objective is to improve the delivery of sepsis care in Australia, including timely recognition of sepsis.3

