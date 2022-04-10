Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Altek Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3059   TW0003059002

ALTEK CORPORATION

(3059)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-07
40.65 TWD   +1.88%
04/07ALTEK : Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary Altek (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. temporarily suspended operation to meet with the local government's policies.
PU
03/10ALTEK : The Board of Directors approved the issuance of Restricted Stock Awards ("RSA").
PU
03/10ALTEK : The Board of Directors approved to issue common shares, domestic or overseas convertible bonds by way of private placement.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

Altek : Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary Altek (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. temporarily suspended operation to meet with the local government's policies.

04/10/2022 | 06:29am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Altek Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/10 Time of announcement 18:22:36
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary
Altek (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. temporarily suspended
operation to meet with the local government's policies.
Date of events 2022/04/10 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/10
2.Company name:Altek (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% owned by the Company.
5.Cause of occurrence:The Company's subsidiary, Altek (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.,
comply with the local government's prevention and control of the COVID-19,
starting from April 11 temporarily closed until April 12.
6.Countermeasures:Altek (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. will comply with the local
government's epidemic prevention measures to maintain the company's
environmental safety and employee health, and will continue to pay attention
to the local epidemic situation.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
There's no significant impact to the Company's operations for the moment.

Disclaimer

Altek Corporation published this content on 10 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2022 10:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 9 086 M 314 M 314 M
Net income 2021 225 M 7,76 M 7,76 M
Net cash 2021 2 271 M 78,4 M 78,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 57,3x
Yield 2021 1,47%
Capitalization 11 057 M 382 M 382 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 3 213
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart ALTEK CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Altek Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTEK CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ju Wen Hsia Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Min Fang Liang Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Ching Chien Hu Independent Director
Ying Chih Hsieh Independent Director
Mori Shorei Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTEK CORPORATION-14.60%382
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-32.66%7 616
NIKON CORPORATION10.32%4 041
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO., LTD-15.03%1 739
GOPRO, INC.-19.40%1 300
DONGGUAN YUTONG OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-37.18%1 002