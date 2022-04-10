Altek : Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary Altek (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. temporarily suspended operation to meet with the local government's policies.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/10 2.Company name:Altek (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% owned by the Company. 5.Cause of occurrence:The Company's subsidiary, Altek (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., comply with the local government's prevention and control of the COVID-19, starting from April 11 temporarily closed until April 12. 6.Countermeasures:Altek (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. will comply with the local government's epidemic prevention measures to maintain the company's environmental safety and employee health, and will continue to pay attention to the local epidemic situation. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: There's no significant impact to the Company's operations for the moment.