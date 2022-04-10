Altek : Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary Altek (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. temporarily suspended operation to meet with the local government's policies.
04/10/2022 | 06:29am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: Altek Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/10
Time of announcement
18:22:36
Subject
Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary
Altek (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. temporarily suspended
operation to meet with the local government's policies.
Date of events
2022/04/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/10
2.Company name:Altek (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% owned by the Company.
5.Cause of occurrence:The Company's subsidiary, Altek (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.,
comply with the local government's prevention and control of the COVID-19,
starting from April 11 temporarily closed until April 12.
6.Countermeasures:Altek (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. will comply with the local
government's epidemic prevention measures to maintain the company's
environmental safety and employee health, and will continue to pay attention
to the local epidemic situation.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
There's no significant impact to the Company's operations for the moment.