On behalf of major subsidiary Altek Medical Holding (Cayman) Co., Ltd. to announce the board resolved to issue the employee stock option certificates.

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2021/11/02 2.Issuance period: The employee stock option certificates shall be issued once or several times depending on the actual needs from the resolution of the board meeting. The actual issuance date is authorized by the chairman of the board of directors. 3.Eligibility criteria for optionees: Eligibility is limited to those who are employees, managers, directors, consultants, etc. The determination of those who are actually eligible for stock options and the numbers of stock options for which they are eligible will be decided by the chairman, with consideration to factors such as the work performance, job title, overall contribution or special merit, etc. 4.Number of total issued units of the employee stock warrants: 3,166,316 units. 5.Number of shares each stock warrant unit may subscribe for: 1 share of Common Share. 6.Total number of new shares to be issued due to exercise of options, or the no.of shares for shares buyback as required by Article 28-2 of the Securities and Exchange Act:3,166,316 shares of Common Share. 7.Subscription price:USD 0.53 per Common Share. 8.Period of subscription rights: (1) After the stock option holder has been granted the employee stock option certificate for one year (��Expire��), the share options may be exercised on the following schedule. (2) The duration of the employee stock option certificate is three years. During this period of time, no transfer, pledge, or act of other means shall be allowed, except for the successor. (3) Schedule for exercise of the stock options and accumulated maximum exercisable share options: Expires for 1 year: 50% Expires for 2 year: 75% Expires for 3 year: 100% (4) If the Company complete the IPO within 3 years from issuance of the stock option certificate, the unexercised stock option certificate will be automatically exercised immediately. 9.Types of shares which may be subscribed for: Common shares of Altek Medical Holding (Cayman) Co., Ltd. 10.Handling method for employee resignation/inheritance: (1) In the event that the stock option holder voluntarily resigns, the employment contract between the stock option holder and the Company of its affiliate is terminated for the cause attributable to the stock option holder, the stock option holder fails to contribute its ability to the business and interests of the Company or its affiliate during the employment period, without the prior consent, the stock option holder engages in any business that is not the business of the Company of its affiliate, or the stock option holder breaches the employment contract between it and the Company or its affiliate, the stock option vested but not exercised and/or and the unvested stock option will automatically become invalid. (2) In an inheritance event, the unvested stock option will automatically become invalid. For those stock option vested but have not been exercised, such stock option may be exercised within the original duration of the employee stock option, and those that have not been exercised after the expiration of such duration will automatically become invalid. (3) If the employment relationship is terminated due to reasons other than the foregoing, the unvested stock option will automatically become invalid. For those stock option vested but have not been exercised, such stock option will also become invalid automatically. 11.Other criteria for subscription:None 12.Method for performance of contract:It is delivered by issuing new shares. 13.Adjustment of subscription price: During the duration of the stock option, when the capital structure of the Company changes due to capital increase through capitalization of retained earnings, merger, division, or capital reduction, the corresponding number of shares shall be adjusted automatically. Subject to the approval of the accountant and the board of directors, the number of shares that can be exercised and/or the price for exercise of the stock option shall be adjusted proportionally. However, the amount payable by the stock option holder after the adjustment shall remain the same as the original amount (shall not be higher) as far as possible and the shareholding ratio of the stock option holders after their full exercise of its options after the adjustment should not be higher than that before the adjustment. In addition, if the Company issues new shares in cash or other considerations, it shall not be considered that the adjustments in this provision is required. 14.Procedures for exercising options: The company will issue new shares to the stock option holders if they have notified the Company of their intention to exercise the stock options according to the rules of the employment stock options and have paid all the payable consideration. 15.Rights and obligations after exercising options: The rights and obligations pertaining to common shares delivered by the Company after exercising of the option are identical to those of other the Company��s common shares. 16.Record date for any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription: NA 17.Possible dilution of equity in case of any additional share exchange, stock swap, or subscription:NA 18.Other important terms and conditions:None 19.Any other matters that need to be specified:None