AlphaValue has downgraded Alten shares from "buy" to "add," with a target price lowered from €90.3 to €82.1.



The analyst points to a "difficult environment" with customers postponing investments, which automatically limits margins, while the accounting integration of Worldgrid weighs on 2025 results.



According to the broker, the assumptions for 2025 include organic growth of around -5.5% and an operating margin of 8.1%, while pressure from AI and more agile players reduces the ability to sustainably exceed 2% growth.



The broker also says that it is reducing its DCF valuation (€104 vs. €116) due to a persistently constrained environment and a delay in cash generation that cannot be offset in the short term.