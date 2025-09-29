AlphaValue has downgraded Alten shares from "buy" to "add," with a target price lowered from €90.3 to €82.1.
The analyst points to a "difficult environment" with customers postponing investments, which automatically limits margins, while the accounting integration of Worldgrid weighs on 2025 results.
According to the broker, the assumptions for 2025 include organic growth of around -5.5% and an operating margin of 8.1%, while pressure from AI and more agile players reduces the ability to sustainably exceed 2% growth.
The broker also says that it is reducing its DCF valuation (€104 vs. €116) due to a persistently constrained environment and a delay in cash generation that cannot be offset in the short term.
ALTEN is European's No. 1 high-technology consulting and engineering group. The group's services are supplied to technical departments and IT system departments at large industrial, telecom, and utility companies. The activity is organized into 3 areas:
- technology engineering and consulting services: studies, design, and execution of research and development projects for new products/systems, consulting services, project management assistance, etc.;
- development of network architectures: design of terminals and network equipment, deployment and operation of networks;
- development of information systems: implementation or redesign of information systems and development of specific applications.
Net sales break down by market into automotive (18.1%), trade/services/media/public sector (17.5%), aeronautics and space (15.7%), industries (9.4%), banking/finance/insurance (8.4%), life sciences (8%), defense/security/maritime (7.7%), energy (7.6%), telecoms (4.9%), and rail (2.7%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (32.8%), North America (11.7%), Spain (9.9%), Asia/Pacific (8.5%), Italy (8.2%), Germany (7.7%), the United Kingdom (6.9%), Benelux (5.4%), Scandinavia (3.9%), Eastern Europe (3.2%), Switzerland (1.3%) and other (0.5%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.