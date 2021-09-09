Log in
    ATE   FR0000071946

ALTEN

(ATE)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 09/09 11:35:06 am
137 EUR   -0.65%
Alten : Aout 2021

09/09/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
Aout 2021
09 Sep 2021 17:45 CEST

Company Name

ALTEN

ISN

FR0000071946

Market

Euronext

Symbol

ATE

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1008379_Droitsdevote_20210831.pdf

Source

ALTEN

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Alten SA published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 17:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 761 M 3 265 M 3 265 M
Net income 2021 163 M 193 M 193 M
Net cash 2021 136 M 160 M 160 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,3x
Yield 2021 0,76%
Capitalization 4 671 M 5 520 M 5 524 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 33 800
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart ALTEN
Duration : Period :
Alten Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 137,90 €
Average target price 133,28 €
Spread / Average Target -3,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Azoulay Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Granger Chief Operating Officer
Marc Eisenberg Independent Director
Philippe Tribaudeau Lead Independent Director
Aliette Mardyks Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTEN48.84%5 519
ACCENTURE PLC30.29%215 809
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.31.84%189 162
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION9.68%124 293
INFOSYS LIMITED34.83%97 317
SNOWFLAKE INC.13.04%95 716