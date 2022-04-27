Log in
    ATE   FR0000071946

ALTEN

(ATE)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/27 11:35:12 am EDT
123.80 EUR   -0.80%
12:46pALTEN GROUP : Business in first Quarter 2022
PU
12:36pALTEN : Dividendes 2021
PU
03/11Alten S.A. acquired Volansys Technologies Private Limited.
CI
Alten : Dividendes 2021

04/27/2022 | 12:36pm EDT
Dividendes 2021
27 Apr 2022 17:40 CEST

Company Name

ALTEN

ISN

FR0000071946

Market

Euronext

Symbol

ATE

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1069301_CP_Dividende_2021.pdf

Source

ALTEN

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Alten SA published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 16:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALTEN
Financials
Sales 2021 2 925 M 3 117 M 3 117 M
Net income 2021 204 M 217 M 217 M
Net cash 2021 105 M 112 M 112 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 0,89%
Capitalization 4 238 M 4 516 M 4 516 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 42 300
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart ALTEN
Duration : Period :
Alten Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALTEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 124,80 €
Average target price 160,67 €
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Simon Azoulay Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Edgard Benoliel Deputy Managing Director-Finance
Marc Eisenberg Independent Director
Philippe Tribaudeau Lead Independent Director
Aliette Mardyks Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALTEN-21.26%4 516
ACCENTURE PLC-26.88%191 984
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-5.14%169 257
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.89%122 477
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.92%93 368
INFOSYS LIMITED-16.25%86 471