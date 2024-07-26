Alten is European's No. 1 high-technology consulting and engineering group. The group's services are supplied to technical departments and IT system departments at large industrial, telecom, and utility companies. The activity is organized into 3 areas: - technology engineering and consulting services: studies, design, and execution of research and development projects for new products/systems, consulting services, project management assistance, etc.; - development of network architectures: design of terminals and network equipment, deployment and operation of networks; - development of information systems: implementation or redesign of information systems and development of specific applications. Net sales break down by market into automotive and rail (20.9%), trade/services/media/public sector (18.4%), aeronautics and space (14.8%), industries (9.4%), banking/finance/insurance (9.1%), life sciences (8.3%), energy (7.3%), defense/security/maritime (6.5%) and telecoms (5.4%), Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (31.9%), North America (11.9%), Germany (9%), Spain (9.1%), Asia-Pacific (7.9%), United Kingdom (7.7%) , Italy (7.7%), Benelux (5.6%), Scandinavia (4.4%), Eastern Europe (2.8%), Switzerland (1.5%) and others (0.5%).